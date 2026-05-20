Mets Encouraged to Avoid This “Tough Break” That Keeps Following Franchise

The New York Mets‘ defensive problems go deeper than rookie Nick Morabito allowed James Wood’s inside-the-park grand slam. Amid the youth movement, the team still struggles to catch and throw the ball with any skill or consistency. At the same time, the problems appear fixable. David Melendi of Metsmerized Online details the problematic situation.

“The Mets (21-27) rank 23rd in outs above average (negative-8), which measures range; 22nd in fielding run value (negative-6), which includes throwing, blocking, framing, arm, and range; and 23rd in overall defense (negative-4.9), per FanGraphs. New York has committed 26 errors, which is tied for the ninth most in the league with the Rockies.”

The Mets committed throwing errors on consecutive plays in the fourth inning, resulting in two more Nationals runs. Just when momentum was really starting to shift in their favor, the Mets have responded with one of their sloppier games in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/kGJ58LK7f6 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 20, 2026

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Catching the Ball Becomes a Chore

In essence, the Mets struggle with the basics of baseball. Additionally, when you sit below .500, simple ground balls mean the difference between winning and losing. The margin of victory becomes increasingly small. This showed itself last night, when Wood scored. However, it goes further than a rookie misplaying a ball. A point not lost on manager Carlos Mendoza.

“He lost track of the baseball,” Carlos Mendoza told reporters after the 9-6 loss to the Nationals. “He went after, and then he didn’t know where the ball was. That’s a tough break there.” By the time Morabito got to the ball and threw it in, there was no chance to get Wood at the plate. The inside-the-park grand slam pulled the Nats to within 5-4. ”

“The past four days or so, making errors on routine plays,” Mendoza said. “We’re a good team defensively, and we’ve shown that … but we’re going through a stretch right now where we’ve got to clean that up.”

The Mets, up until the recent hot streak, did not hit enough to stand and trade runs with opponents. In fact, pitching and defense, according to the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, were the motivating factors in some of the decisions he made during the offseason.

For example, by jettisoning first baseman Pete Alonso, the franchise hoped to save runs and prevent big innings. However, when Mark Vientos flops in and around first base, questions arise. At least, with Alonso, he would be able to almost match production with the home run.

Carlos Mendoza on the Mets’ defensive miscues in the fourth inning “Not good. The past four days or so making errors on routine plays. We’re a good team defensively” pic.twitter.com/0kJdg9wSrv — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2026

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Young Outfield Production

At 27, Juan Soto will probably be the elder statesman of the outfield for the balance of the year in regard to playing regularly. Meanwhile, rookies A.J. Ewing, Carson Benge, and Nick Morabito possess the ability to track baseballs but need reps to stop them and actually make plays. While Benge appears to get comfortable at the plate, his inability to stop circling around fly balls could continue to hurt the team.

What Happens When Francisco Lindor Returns

By mid-June, Lindor should be walking through the door, reclaiming his spot at shortstop and sliding Bo Bichette to third base. Bichette possesses a functional arm at short, but his bat is what carries him into the lineup. Brett Baty, at third, is known for his arm strength, but occasionally, his glove forgets to work. As mentioned, Vientos is an adventure all over the field.

The Mets appear to be starting to hit better. Can their defense catch up?

The mental errors from Francisco Lindor just continue to pile on… Starting to really worry, very otherworldly for him. pic.twitter.com/7htSp4HXMj — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 11, 2026

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