Mets Expected to Part Ways with $20 Million Star Slugger

The New York Mets could have a fairly difficult decision to make in the future. Heading into the 2026 season, the club attempted to revamp the roster. Among the series of moves made by New York’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns, was the acquisition of Luis Robert Jr. The Mets grabbed the All-Star slugger from the Chicago White Sox to become their starting center fielder.

Robert Jr., however, has managed to play just 24 games before going down with a back injury. The slugger hit .224 to go along with a .656 OPS while in the Mets lineup. With Robert Jr. struggling and out of action, New York was forced to call up A.J. Ewing ahead of schedule. The move has certainly worked out for the Mets.

Ewing has provided a much-needed spark to New York’s lineup. In fact, the Mets have won six of the seven games in which the outfielder started in center field. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Ewing’s rise is bad news for Robert Jr. The outlet’s Anthony Franco suggests that the Mets are not expected to pick up the veteran’s 2027 club option if the rookie keeps up his stellar play.

Although Robert Jr. has struggled, so have the two prospects New York sent to Chicago in the trade. While Luisangel Acuna was previously highly rated, the youngster is slashing just .172/.232/.184 in 36 games with the White Sox. Truman Pauley has also posted a 6.98 ERA in A ball within Chicago’s organization. As a result, the trade has seemingly been a wash.

New York Mets Will Have to Pay Luis Robert Jr. to Leave Team

The New York Mets are paying Robert Jr. $20 million for the 2026 season. The relatively hefty salary is due to the White Sox previously picking up a club option on the star before dealing him. He currently has the fifth-highest annual base salary on New York’s roster. Ewing, on the other hand, is raking in less than $1 million on the campaign.

If the Mets want Robert Jr. back for the 2027 campaign, they will have to pay him another $20 million. Nevertheless, to break off the deal, New York would have to give the outfielder just $2 million to walk away. If this is the case, Robert Jr. will become a free agent in 2027.

Ewing’s emergence is not the only factor in the situation, though. Assuming Robert Jr. continues to remain out of action, the Mets are likely to buy him out anyway. As of May 12, New York was not hopeful that the outfielder would return to the lineup soon. In fact, manager Carlos Mendoza claimed that the star was “not progressing the way we would like.”

New York has its Outfield of the Future Now

At the moment, the New York Mets seemingly have their outfield set for years to come. Assuming Ewing continues to handle Major League Baseball pitching and stays in center field, they have superstar Juan Soto in left and budding star Carson Benge in right. This would leave Robert Jr. on the outside looking in.

New York, however, has to be careful not to put too much pressure on Ewing. Mendoza recently gave the rookie a day off on May 19. Nevertheless, the rookie is likely to return to the lineup the following day, as the Washington Nationals will go with the right-handed Zack Littell on the mound. Ewing, a lefty, has performed significantly better this season against right-handed pitchers.