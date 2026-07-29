Mets’ Francisco Lindor Gets New Trade Update Amid Rumors

The New York Mets are in a selling situation ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline.

New York is a bottom-three team in the National League despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball. Building for the future is in the best interest of president David Stearns and the franchise.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale provided a telling update to the trade desires of franchise shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old carries a full no-trade clause and the most expensive contract on the Mets’ payroll.

“They’re going to move everybody,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory. “They would love to move (Francisco) Lindor at some point, but they don’t think they can do it now. Just with the money, it’s so complicated. If Lindor’s moved, it’ll more (likely) be in the offseason, when teams can figure out their payroll and everything else.”

Just about everybody, besides young guys like Carson Benge and Nolan McLean, is available in trade talks, Nightengale added.

Francisco Lindor’s Frustrating 2026 Season

After four straight seasons of playing 150 or more games, Francisco Lindor won’t be reaching that milestone in 2026.

Lindor’s injury-plagued 2026 began before the regular season started. The 32-year-old suffered a stress reaction in his left hamate bone on Feb. 11. The setback required surgery.

It resulted in a four-to-six-week recovery period.

After being able to make the Mets’ Opening Day lineup, Lindor suffered a left calf strain less than a month into the regular season. This injury resulted in missing over two months of action.

Lindor returned in late June. Getting back was a process for the Mets shortstop, but he’s been able to bat .263/.352/.513 with five home runs and 15 RBI so far in July.

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On the season, Francisco Lindor is hitting .231/.321/.421 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and two stolen bases. He’s on pace for the lowest WAR (0.9) he’s recorded in a season since 2020.

Juan Soto (Calf) Expected to Return at Some Point This Season

It seemed like things couldn’t get worse for the Mets until it did. Outfielder Juan Soto was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 25 after re-aggravating a right calf strain.

The Mets’ most productive player this season is labeled as week-to-week, but is expected to miss “a month or more,” says MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Despite this information and New York’s depleted 2026 season, Juan Soto is expected to be back at some point.

Soto was asked earlier this week whether he would be back. The Mets outfielder responded, saying, “Yeah, a hundred percent.”

Juan Soto is hitting .283/.408/.539 on the season with 21 home runs, 52 RBI, and seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage is second in the MLB, only behind the Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez.