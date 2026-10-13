Mets Get Good News on Signing Tarik Skubal

The New York Mets had no legitimate excuse to miss the playoffs in 2026 — and certainly not by the margin in which they did so.

As an expensive supposed-juggernaut, the Mets instead turned out to be the priciest mess in MLB history.

And while one might wonder whether the Mets would slow down their spending in the wake of that, they’re kind of caught in a tricky situation. The fastest way for a big-market team with a super-rich owner to dig out of such a hole is probably to spend more.

That brings us to this offseason, which while potentially a bumpy one with lockout concerns also has one option for the Mets to spend all their money if they so choose: Tarik Skubal.

Skubal was traded at the deadline from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers in large part because he was in the final year of his contract.

And while the Dodgers will be looking to keep Skubal around, they won’t be the only team that wants him in free agency.

Mets’ Tarik Skubal Outlook

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer wrote in a new article on Tuesday that he believes it’ll be the Mets who end up signing Skubal when the dust settles.

That would certainly be the kind of good news that would make Mets fans feel better about their franchise than they currently do.