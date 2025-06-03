Mets Injury News Prompts Big Move With Top Prospect 2 Years in the Making

The New York Mets will look to win their fifth game in a row and 10th in their last 12 contests when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road on Tuesday night.

The team will welcome back top infield prospect Ronny Mauricio to the big club, as the 24-year-old is being called up from Triple-A, according to reports.

“The Mets are calling up Ronny Mauricio today to join them in Los Angeles. Confirming report from Mike Rodriguez,” Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote on Bluesky.

Mauricio’s promotion comes as Mets power-hitting third baseman Mark Vientos deals with a hamstring injury.

Ronny Mauricio Hasn’t Played in Majors Since 2023

Mauricio signed with New York as a free agent in July 2017 at just 16 years old and was ranked as good as 48th in the Baseball Prospectus top-100 prospect rankings ahead of the 2020 season. Baseball America placed Mauricio 87th on its list prior to the 2024 campaign, before he went down with a season-ending torn ACL.

The Dominican briefly made his MLB debut in 2023, recording two home runs, nine RBI and a .248/.296/.347 slash line across 101 at-bats covering 26 games. Mauricio also showcased elite speed, posting seven stolen bases in seven attempts.

Mauricio has gone 17-for-33 (good for a .515 batting average) with three home runs and four steals with Triple-A Syracuse in 2025. Coming off his serious injury though, he’s yet to play more than two days in a row this spring, so is unlikely to be a direct replacement for Vientos if the latter lands on the injured list.

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza: Mark Vientos’ Injury ‘Didn’t Look Good’

Vientos suffered his hamstring injury in the top of the 10th inning of Monday’s game against the Dodgers while running to first base and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, according to a report by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, that it “didn’t look good.”

The 25-year-old had a big 2024 campaign, finishing second on the team in slugging percentage (.516), tied for second in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) at 3.1 and third in both home runs (27) and OPS (.837). Vientos has struggled through the first third of 2025, however, recording just six home runs, 21 RBI, a -0.3 WAR and .230/.298/.380 triple slash across 208 plate appearances covering 53 games.

He’d already been losing playing time recently to fellow third baseman Brett Baty, having only started five of the team’s last 10 games, and the new injury certainly won’t help things.