Mets Key Offseason Addition to Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

The New York Mets are in the midst of a disappointing season at 57-70 and are currently the worst team in the NL East.

They are the second-worst offense in the NL with 527 runs in 127 games, just ahead of the San Francisco Giants.

A key offseason addition to that offense will be out for the rest of the year.

Steve Gelbs of SNY reported that infielder/DH Jorge Polanco is set to miss the rest of the season and will undergo ankle surgery. Polanco was placed on the injured list earlier today with ankle bursitis.

What’s Next for Polanco and the New York Mets?

Polanco has struggled with this injury for most of the season and will now get a chance to heal. The Mets recalled Eric Wagaman to take Polanco’s spot on the roster, who will likely play first and DH.

It’s a very disappointing end to Polanco’s first season with the Mets. The team signed Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal to replace first baseman Pete Alonso. The former All-Star was nothing short of a bust in 2026.

Playing just 37 games, Polanco slashed just .148/.201/.230 with two home runs and six runs driven in. He would miss significant time with wrist and ankle injuries. His injuries explain his low production, but will he get back to normal?

When Polanco signed with New York, he was coming off one of his finest seasons. During 2025 with the Seattle Mariners, he hit 26 home runs with an .821 OPS. He would also hit three home runs during their playoff run.

Because of the uncertainty of the 2027 season and looming CBA lockout, Polanco’s time with the Mets is likely over if there is no season.

He will be entering his age-35 season in 2028, and given his injury history, his career might be winding down.

Who Will the Team Rely on Now?

While it’s not a devastating loss, per se, because of how few games he played, the Mets will scramble to find a bat to replace him. Polanco was signed to play first base. However, he was mostly a designated hitter due to his injuries, and played just 20 innings at first base.

Eight players have manned first base this season, including Polanco. They have combined for a .665 OPS, the second-worst mark in the league. Jared Young will likely man first base for the time being.

In 78 games, Young has hit eight home runs with a .781 OPS. The team could also use Wagaman at first base against left-handers. Mark Vientos, once he’s healthy, could also make an impact at the position.

Whatever the case may be, Polanco’s loss is just the epitome of the Mets’ season. One that has been marred by injury and inconsistency.

Because the Mets are 17.5 games out of the NL East and 11.0 games out of the NL Wild Card, this team has clearly had the most disappointing season in baseball.

How do you remedy it? That remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: there will be change in Queens in the offseason.