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Mets P Kodai Senga’s Latest Arm Issue Possibly Ends His NY Tenure

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Colorado Rockies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on April 24, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga has been shut down following his latest setback. On June 9, he was scratched from a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton with ulnar irritation in his throwing arm. Senga, 33, already sat on the injured list with a lumbar spine inflammation. As injuries continue to mount, doubts about his long-term fit in New York begin to grow. Jason Petrucci of Sports Illustrated discussed the issue.

“With every day that passes, it seems more and more likely that Kodai Senga has already pitched his final inning with the Mets. Senga has been rehabbing since late April after being placed on the 15-day injured list. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was scratched ahead of his Double-A appearance after suffering ulnar nerve irritation.”

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the team continues to call up young talent, Senga’s place on the team becomes precarious. As a 30-year-old rookie, he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.220. More importantly, the Mets hurler offered a diverse set of pitches.

For example, with pitches from a four-seam fastball that averaged 95.7 mph to a 72.7 mph curveball, Senga kept batters guessing. In the ensuing years, the velocity and break on those pitches dipped significantly. Now, the curveball flattens out at 66.9 miles per hour. A sweeper that once boasted a horizontal break of 12.3 inches now dips at 10.3 inches. The loss in break keeps the ball in the strike zone longer.

 

2026 Could Signal the Beginning of the End

Senga’s five starts signaled a disturbing trend. First, a lack of control, as evidenced by 13 walks in 20 innings. Next, 20 of his 21 surrendered runs were earned. Allowing five home runs in the process means that the crisp break that made Senga an All-Star as a rookie vanishes, replaced by hittable offerings. In addition, Senga’s spin decreased across the board on his pitches to the point where he stopped using the curveball.

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The Financial Burden

One of the trickier parts of potentially separating from Senga is the financial burden. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Mets signed a five-year, $75 million contract.

If president of baseball operations David Stearns chooses to buy Senga out of designating him for assignment, they will owe him the balance of this year’s contract ($14 million) and $14 million for next season. Still, the Mets’ saving grace remains owner Steve Cohen’s ability to take on player debt. $20 million will not hurt the Mets.

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If the End is Near for Senga

Provided that Senga can return to his previous form, the conversation becomes moot. However, Petrucci says the quiet part aloud.

“Every disappointing update about Senga seems to bring him one step closer to being kicked out of Queens. His rehab hasn’t been any better, as he has pitched 12 innings through three starts with a 5.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. For the Mets, their rotation is currently slimmed down to a three-man strategy, with two bullpen games through each cycle. Senga returning to the majors likely would’ve given them one fewer bullpen game, but instead they’ll have to continue relying on bulk innings.”

What will Senga’s legacy be?

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets P Kodai Senga’s Latest Arm Issue Possibly Ends His NY Tenure

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