Mets P Kodai Senga’s Latest Arm Issue Possibly Ends His NY Tenure

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga has been shut down following his latest setback. On June 9, he was scratched from a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton with ulnar irritation in his throwing arm. Senga, 33, already sat on the injured list with a lumbar spine inflammation. As injuries continue to mount, doubts about his long-term fit in New York begin to grow. Jason Petrucci of Sports Illustrated discussed the issue.

“With every day that passes, it seems more and more likely that Kodai Senga has already pitched his final inning with the Mets. Senga has been rehabbing since late April after being placed on the 15-day injured list. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was scratched ahead of his Double-A appearance after suffering ulnar nerve irritation.”

As the team continues to call up young talent, Senga’s place on the team becomes precarious. As a 30-year-old rookie, he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.220. More importantly, the Mets hurler offered a diverse set of pitches.

For example, with pitches from a four-seam fastball that averaged 95.7 mph to a 72.7 mph curveball, Senga kept batters guessing. In the ensuing years, the velocity and break on those pitches dipped significantly. Now, the curveball flattens out at 66.9 miles per hour. A sweeper that once boasted a horizontal break of 12.3 inches now dips at 10.3 inches. The loss in break keeps the ball in the strike zone longer.

2026 Could Signal the Beginning of the End

Senga’s five starts signaled a disturbing trend. First, a lack of control, as evidenced by 13 walks in 20 innings. Next, 20 of his 21 surrendered runs were earned. Allowing five home runs in the process means that the crisp break that made Senga an All-Star as a rookie vanishes, replaced by hittable offerings. In addition, Senga’s spin decreased across the board on his pitches to the point where he stopped using the curveball.

Kodai Senga was asked what exactly he felt in his arm: “Obviously, the performance hasn’t been great on the field. Been practicing a little bit more and with that comes a little bit more fatigue. I got some treatment and the treatment effects were a little bit greater than I… pic.twitter.com/SLiNPAsPff — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 9, 2026

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The Financial Burden

One of the trickier parts of potentially separating from Senga is the financial burden. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Mets signed a five-year, $75 million contract.

If president of baseball operations David Stearns chooses to buy Senga out of designating him for assignment, they will owe him the balance of this year’s contract ($14 million) and $14 million for next season. Still, the Mets’ saving grace remains owner Steve Cohen’s ability to take on player debt. $20 million will not hurt the Mets.

Kodai Senga’s rehab outing is complete in Rochester: Final line: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP, 80 pitches (41 strikes) pic.twitter.com/Z9d8EkLVRi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 29, 2026

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If the End is Near for Senga

Provided that Senga can return to his previous form, the conversation becomes moot. However, Petrucci says the quiet part aloud.

“Every disappointing update about Senga seems to bring him one step closer to being kicked out of Queens. His rehab hasn’t been any better, as he has pitched 12 innings through three starts with a 5.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. For the Mets, their rotation is currently slimmed down to a three-man strategy, with two bullpen games through each cycle. Senga returning to the majors likely would’ve given them one fewer bullpen game, but instead they’ll have to continue relying on bulk innings.”

What will Senga’s legacy be?