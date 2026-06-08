Insider Considers Mets’ Pitcher To Be Top Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

The New York Mets just finished their three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

For a ballclub that has largely struggled early on in its 2026 campaign, New York fared quite well over the weekend.

They won the series 2-1, but the work is far from over.

Mets Could Face a Shakeup by Trading Key Starter

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top starting pitchers in the Major Leagues based on the likelihood of being traded.

Fans who have been following trade deadline speculations are already aware of Freddy Peralta’s chances of being shipped out.

However, Miller tabbed him as a 4.5 out of 10 on Bleacher Report’s availability meter. Looking at their desirability meter, he comes in at a whopping 9.7 out of 10 — nearly perfect.

Peralta, 30, is one of the few viable selling options for the franchise at this time.

Of course, things could always take a turn for the better or for the worse.

Among Miller’s starting pitcher rankings, Peralta landed at No. 4.

As he questioned, rightfully so, “… after giving up two to prospects (Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat) to acquire Peralta in January, would they seriously turn around and trade him for what would probably be pennies on the dollar if it’s not part of a grander fire sale?”

Fair question, but at the end of the day, the Mets might need to make waves to recover from their eyesore of a season. At this race, New York is in quite a predicament.

Peralta’s 2026 Performance

The right-hander currently owns a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts across 72.0 innings pitched through 13 starts.

Before making his way to New York at the beginning of the year, Peralta was playing for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season marked his eighth year with the Brewers, with whom he made his MLB debut back in May 2018.

He wrapped up the year with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings of work through 33 starts.

His performance this season has not been nearly as impressive, but with the Mets struggling as much as they have been, he should not be their primary concern.

New York is at the bottom of the totem pole in the National League East standings. A change is needed, and using Peralta as a trade chip might be the most realistic option ahead of the trade deadline.

Of course, speculations loom as to where Peralta could be shipped out to. For the Mets, they’d likely get a significant return.

He is still showing promise on the mound, so if New York were to make a move, the right time is coming.

This is a chaotic time of year in the Major Leagues, and it’s only going to heat up from here. Trade rumors will continue to swirl, and ballclubs will continue facing immense pressure.

The MLB deadline falls on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. ET. From now until then, fans are left wondering which moves their beloved ballclubs will make.

For New York fans, they could end up waving goodbye to their 30-year-old ace once the deadline nears.