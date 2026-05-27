Mets Announce Booth Drops Truth Bomb on Manager Amid Another Losing Streak

The New York Mets, at least this season’s version, were epitomized by a singular play in a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Starting pitcher David Peterson failed to back up home plate on a throw. In baseball, fundamentals remain the cornerstone of what everyone teaches young players. In essence, the foundation of the game. Yet, Peterson’s inability to perform the most perfunctory of tasks opened a door into what another key cause of the team’s problems could be. Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Ron Darling center the blame on manager Carlos Mendoza.

“I don’t understand it. I really don’t. It really tells me that coaches don’t have as much influence on the players as they think they have,” Darling noted. To put it another way, manager Carlos Mendoza does not seem to be leading the roster in the right direction. As a result, basic plays like the missed assignment become commonplace.

“Someone should rip someone at some point, but they don’t, because they don’t want to upset anyone. You have to back up bases every single time,” asserted Darling, who pitched 13 seasons, including nine with the Mets. His commentary appears as a direct criticism of Mendoza and his managerial style.

While some would dismiss Darling as too old-school in his thinking, it is not the first time the team has needed a stronger clubhouse voice. Looking across the dugout, Reds manager Terry Francona remains a beloved and respected leader, but he does not hesitate to discipline his players. When asked by Cohen if the missed assignment would be addressed, Darling was simultaneously noncommittal and definitive.

“It might be, but it’s not addressed the way it should be addressed, because if it were addressed, Gary, it wouldn’t happen,” snapped Darling. The comments allude to a perceived lack of managerial grit on Mendoza’s behalf.

Even the Mets booth thinks Carlos Mendoza should be out of a job. Speaks volumes when one of the most ethical booths in sports speaks this poorly. pic.twitter.com/bYomdtybDP — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 27, 2026

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Is Mendoza Too Nice to Be a Leader?

While Peterson’s gaffe didn’t cost the Mets the game, it remains a glaring criticism of Mendoza and his overall approach. After the game, when asked about the error, the manager offered this.

“It can’t happen. Obviously, he knows that. There’s no excuse for it. I haven’t talked to him about it, but obviously, there’s going to be a conversation.”

This validates what Darling said. Why not have the discussion during the game, between innings?

Carlos Mendoza was asked about David Peterson not backing up home plate: “It can’t happen. Obviously, he knows that. There’s no excuses for it. I haven’t talked to him about it, but obviously, there’s going to be a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/FBT0OSEezi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 27, 2026

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Brutal Reality Creeping In on Franchise

Right now, the Mets have a 22-33 record and are 15 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The June schedule does the team no favors. In the first three weeks of the month, they have two separate six-game road trips, including one to the West Coast to face the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. On top of that, games against the Braves, Phillies, and a Reds team that seems to have the Mets’ number.

Mendoza may find his July schedule open if the team continues to slide. By abandoning fundamentals, Mendoza finds himself in an unstable spot. David Stearns probably does not have owner Steve Cohen’s backing to keep him in place. The fanbase, media, and owner need someone to hang these losses on. New York cannot fire the whole team. Right now, Mendoza does not seem long for the city.