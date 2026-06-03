Mets Encouraged to Make Drastoc Decision Involving Infielder Mark Vientos

The New York Mets play in a market that does not value patience as a means of player development. For the better part of a half-decade, the fanbase waited for players like Mark Vientos to step up and become consistent. However, in both the field and at the plate, Vientos failed to reward the organization’s painstaking approach.

Now, after yet another struggle, the time could draw near for the organization to finally cut ties with the talented but enigmatic infielder. NJ.com writer Max Goodman provided context on why the Mets need to make quick decisions.

“Not only did the first baseman botch two plays on defense that led to runs for the Mariners, but Vientos was 0-for-4 at the plate, bouncing into an inning-ending double play in the sixth that stripped the Mets of any last glimmer of momentum for a comeback in the late innings.”

From a defensive standpoint, the move to first base did nothing to quell thoughts of Vientos struggling. His .989 fielding percentage and minus-3 runs above average. In essence, just like at third base, Vientos is not a good fielder, lacking the range, hands, and footwork to be playable at either position.

The Mets cannot treat first base and the designated hitter as developmental territory. They are too far behind to experiment.

The Slump Reaches New Depths

Vientos, by every metric, should not be the everyday first baseman or designated hitter. The numbers do not favor him. Velocity and break seem to be his issue. Vientos struggles against hitting the fastball, striking out 14 times on the heater. Worse, according to Baseball Savant, he struck out 19 times on breaking balls. Yet, Vientos appears positive about the process.

“I gotta give myself a little bit of props,” Vientos said, “because last month was just a lot of bad luck. But the inconsistency is not something that I want. I’m pushing for better results, working with the coaches and trying my best to be the best version of myself right now.”

Mets fans had to listen to David Stearns preach about “run prevention” for months. Now, they get to watch Mark Vientos play 1st Base & listen to him praise his own work. So surely, he’s been good, right???……………………….. ……….Right????…….. https://t.co/xyObPIhajh pic.twitter.com/r651bII1yp — Tablesetters: A Baseball Podcast (@tablesetterspod) June 3, 2026

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The Mets sit at 26-35 with an increasingly difficult schedule ahead. Yet, Vientos seems happy with his progress. In his fifth season, the team needs to look at other options, whether it’s Jorge Polanco, currently on a rehab assignment, or prospect Ryan Clifford. Either way, Vientos and his 1,278 career at-bats seem like the largest sample size, and a decision must be made.

Mark Vientos was an experiment that went bad. He can’t field. He can’t run. He can’t hit. And he thinks he is great at all of those things. Jared young is much more productive and should get the playing time. Vientos trade value is virtually non existent but he needs to be moved… — Justin (@JustinCLeto) June 3, 2026

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Only Saving Grace Could Save Vientos

The Mets, if they jettison Vientos, do not have another ready right-handed bat with power available. Yet, is that going to be enough for the team to keep him? It appears like a decade since Vientos clubbed 27 home runs in 2024 and enjoyed a strong postseason. The development hasn’t arrived and doesn’t seem to be. Some could argue that Vientos’ departure could mirror that of former Met Justin Turner.

Ryan Clifford OBLITERATES a 110.7 MPH home run for Syracuse 💣#LGM pic.twitter.com/vXwPojN55n — Milb Central (@milb_central) May 31, 2026

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Turner played four years with the Mets, batting .265 with eight home runs. Leaving the Mets, Turner spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit 193 home runs, made two All-Star teams, won the NLCS MVP, and earned a World Series ring. Vientos isn’t helping the Mets. When do they turn the page?