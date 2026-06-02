Mets Banking on $40 Million Veteran to Reverse Fortunes of Struggling Offense

The New York Mets may not be in the cellar of the National League East, but they can still reach the basement door. As a result, any good news should be received as such. First baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco started his minor league rehab assignment this weekend for Double-A Binghamton. Now, the veteran needs to eventually find his way back to Queens and provide the Mets with the type of offense that they have missed.

Polanco found his way onto the injured list on April 18 with various injuries. At the time, he batted .179, and nothing appeared to head in a positive direction. Meanwhile, Polanco’s return could coincide with shortstop Francisco Lindor returning to the fold as well. MLB.com’s Max Ralph detailed the return.

“It certainly seems like the roller coaster isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, but there is better news on the horizon, with the likes of Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, and Kodai Senga all appearing closer to returns from injury.”

Small Platform Grants Polanco Opportunity

Polanco, as a member of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, walked twice, struck out three times, and launched two home runs this weekend. Ralph dives deeper.

Francisco Lindor for Vidal Bruján

Francisco Alvarez for Hayden Senger

Jorge Polanco for MJ Melendez

Luis Robert Jr. for Eric Wagaman The Mets’ cavalry is coming — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) June 2, 2026

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“Polanco cleared two key hurdles over the weekend. He played in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday for the first time, and he played first base for the first time on Saturday. To add a cherry on top, he homered in Friday’s 5-4 win over Portland. In all, Polanco has gone 2-for-5 with the homer, two walks, and a trio of strikeouts. However, he’s yet to play a full game, being replaced in the fourth inning on Wednesday, the seventh on Friday, and the fourth on Saturday.”

Mendoza Needs Offensive Boost to Delay Stearns’ Dismantling Roster

The Mets invested two years and $40 million in a contract to provide offense. Manager Carlos Mendoza’s job, for lack of a better phrase, teeters on the precipice of falling through. The manager details his thoughts.

“It’s to a point where he’s not going to be 100 percent,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “But as he went through the intensity [of baseball activities], the running the bases, and the sprinting and all that, the next day, it’s like, ‘Hey, it’s not getting any worse. I feel better.’ The biggest thing was that it wasn’t getting any worse, and he was able to manage it and was like, ‘I’m good to go now.’”

Managing daily pain does not seem ideal for anyone. Now, imagine a first baseman needing to stretch, dart, and lean as the majority of ground balls will head in his direction. The Mets brought Polanco to town, partly because they grew weary of Pete Alonso missing throws and lacking the touch to throw the ball across the diamond. In sports, the best ability is availability, and Polanco missed significant time.

UPDATE Jorge Polanco is expected to re-join the Mets next weekend in San Diego for a series against the Padres, per @NYPost_Mets pic.twitter.com/ckUuMT17gp — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 30, 2026

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Will Polanco save the season? With average to slightly above-average power, that will never be his forte. However, the Mets need production and the occasional sightings of Brett Baty and Mark Vientos. Can the veteran be enough?