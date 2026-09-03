Mets Prospect Made Debut Before Even Being Drafted

Most fans of the New York Mets won’t yet know the name Aiden Robbins.

He only joined the Mets‘ organization in July, and he’s still in the lower levels of the minor leagues.

However, he also recently accomplished something absolutely remarkable.

By the books, Robbins made his professional debut before he was even drafted by the Mets.

How?

The magic of a suspended game came through to deliver for Robbins.

Shoutout to Tom Gatto of Grand Central Mets for pointing this out in a new article this week:

“One of the fun things about suspended games: A player’s debut often changes to a weird date,” Gatto writes. “Because Robbins entered the suspended game when it resumed Tuesday, his official pro debut is now July 5, six days before he was selected by the Mets in the third round of this year’s draft. He struck out in his only plate appearance.”