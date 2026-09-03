Mets Prospect Made Debut Before Even Being Drafted

However, he also recently accomplished something absolutely remarkable.
By the books, Robbins made his professional debut before he was even drafted by the Mets.
“One of the fun things about suspended games: A player’s debut often changes to a weird date,” Gatto writes. “Because Robbins entered the suspended game when it resumed Tuesday, his official pro debut is now July 5, six days before he was selected by the Mets in the third round of this year’s draft. He struck out in his only plate appearance.”
High-A Brooklyn began a game on July 5 at Frederick, but the Cyclones didn’t get to finish it that day due to a postponement.
The game was picked up right where it left off, but rosters change in that period of time. It means Robbins was eligible to be in the game even though when it had originally commenced, he wasn’t even a professional baseball player yet.
Despite that, the appearance ties to the July 5 start date, which is before Robbins played any other professional games. Because of that, it counts as his debut in pro ball.
As Gatto notes, Robbins made it better by homering in the Cyclones’ regularly scheduled game later that day after the completion of the makeup game.
That homer went into the books as a Sept. 1 home run, because that’s the date it was hit.
But because the makeup game began July 5, Robbins managed to play on those two dates in the same day, at least how the history books will tell the story.
Who Is Aiden Robbins?
Robbins is a 21-year old outfielder originally from the state of Pennsylvania.
he split his college career between Seton Hall and the University of Texas, and the Mets took Robbins in the third round of the 2026 MLB Draft.
The 6-foot-2 outfielder went to Single-A St. Lucie first and played 20 games there. He hit .273 with an .825 OPS that included two doubles and four home runs, along with three steals in three attempts.
That was enough for the Mets to move Robbins up to High-A Brooklyn before action commenced this week, and because the Cyclones had that makeup game on their schedule, it allowed them to make some odd record-keeping history with Robbins.
He’s not the first player with something like this to happen. Juan Soto actually hit a home run in a makeup game in his first season in the major leagues, and because that makeup game had begun before Soto’s MLB debut, his first MLB home run shows up in the books as happening before what was his actual major league debut.
Baseball provides all sorts of fun historical moments, including when rain ruins one day but makes for a fun discussion point a few months later.
Mets Prospect Made Debut Before Even Being Drafted