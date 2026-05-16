Mets’ Most Reliable Starter Could Miss Rest of Season

New York Mets starter Clay Holmes has suffered a fractured fibula. New York’s manager, Carlos Mendoza, announced after a shaky start.

It’s expected that Holmes suffered the fracture on a Spencer Jones’ missile that hit him in the fourth inning. This was Holmes’ first start against his former team in the Yankees, and he was roughed up by the Bronx Bombers, only lasting 4.1 innings and taking the loss.

However, leading up to tonight’s poor performance, Holmes had been Queens’ most reliable starter. The nightmare keeps getting scarier for the Mets as he’s likely to be “out for a long time.”

MLB World Reacts to Clay Holmes Injury

Here’s what people are saying about Holmes’ unfortunate situation:

Talkin’ Yanks: “Spencer Jones broke Clay Holmes‘ tibia on this hit. Holmes will be “out for a long time” (via @SNY_Mets).”

SNY Mets: “Carlos Mendoza announces that Clay Holmes has a fractured fibula and will be down for “a long time.”

Will Sammon: “Clay Holmes has a fractured fibula and will be out for a while, Carlos Mendoza said.”

@runwildkian: “Clay Holmes faced 7 batters with a fractured tibia is our training staff ok?????”

@Dylan_Sandas: “Oh yeah so not the second most important bone in the leg but the most important one. Got it.”

@joeinclark: “Unbelievable, Clay Holmes done for the season.”

@KickinitwitKeef: “Shoutout to Carlos Mendoza for letting Clay Holmes continue pitching on a fractured tibia.”

@iReedifer: “He stayed in the game despite fracturing the part of the body that carries the most weight/pressure. What a medically dangerous decision to not identify this as a possibility. Thank god his leg didn’t fully break during the game.”

The Last Thing the Mets Needed Was Another Injury

Now that Holmes is on the shelf, he joins fellow Mets starters, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, and Jorge Polanco. With an already abysmal start to the year, another big-time blow to the starting rotation is pure salt on the wound.

In addition to the injuries, key players have struggled. Marcus Semien, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers this past offseason, hasn’t been the player he was brought in to be. In addition to the middle infielders’ struggles, rookie outfielder Carson Benge has barely been able to tread water for the big club.

With so many Mets barely staying afloat, 2026 is quickly becoming a lost cause.

The Bright Side in New York

From a glass-half-full standpoint, Mets’ rookie Nolan McLean has been everything and more he was supposed to be. As of May 15th, the young hurler owns a 2.92 ERA through his first nine starts. Other newcomers challenging him for the Rookie of the Year award in the NL include Cardinals’ JJ Wetherholt, Pirates’ Konnor Griffin, and Reds’ Sal Stewart.

In addition to McLean’s solid performance, the Mets have been able to count on their $700 million man, Juan Soto.

Soto, who homered against his former team in the first game of the 2026 Subway Series, has been as reliable as ever. Although he’s been limited due to injury, Soto still owns an .829 OPS and a 137 OPS+. Mets’ fans haven’t been astonished with his output, as they might’ve liked, but he’s been a good addition nonetheless.

New York’s 2026 campaign is wheezing at this point. Holmes’ injury is just the newest chapter in A Series of Unfortunate Events.