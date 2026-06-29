New York Mets Given Strong Take on David Stearns’ Performance

The New York Mets have been one of Major League Baseball’s biggest disappointments this season. They made a lot of moves in the offseason and changed their roster drastically. However, those moves appear to be one of their biggest problems in 2026.

On Friday, manager Carlos Mendoza took the fall, as he was fired from his position. New York is now 35-49 on the season, and strangely, there hasn’t been much, if any accountability for president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer made 10 bold predictions for the rest of the 2026 season, and one was that Stearns will ultimately be fired when all is said and done.

“Stearns was meant to be for the Mets what Andrew Friedman has been for the Dodgers, but neither the math nor the optics are keeping up the illusion,” Rymer wrote. “The Mets have more losses than all but three teams over the last 365 days, and the roster Stearns built for 2026 felt like a bad idea even before the crud hit the fan.”

David Stearns May Be Shown the Door After 2026

The Mets roster is quite poorly constructed. They lost Pete Alonso and traded Brandon Nimmo. While they signed a few solid players in Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco, those two are both playing out of their normal positions.

Ultimately, it’s hard to lay everything at the feet of Mendoza when there wasn’t a lot to work with. But the Mets have only taken steps backwards since reaching the National League championship series in 2024.

They collapsed in the second half of 2025 and missed the postseason on the final day of the regular season. This year, they are already essentially buried in the NL East and wild card races. It’s going to be hard for them to pull themselves out of their rut and back into contention.

But Stearns certainly hasn’t done himself any favors, and firing Mendoza likely will not change much. The Mets are well out of postseason contention, and their chances of making the postseason appear to be slim.

The NL East is a tough division, and the Mets were expected to be right in the thick of the race, but now find themselves on the outside looking in. While Stearns didn’t take the fall this time, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume that he could be the one to pay the ultimate price at the end of the season.

Stearns’ Mistakes Haunting Mets

In truth, the Mets haven’t done a whole lot to build a true contender around Juan Soto. Instead, they are sitting at the bottom of a stacked division, and don’t look to have much hope of turning things around in the near future.

For a while now, Stearns has been the subject of a lot of criticism from fans and media members alike, so it’s always possible that owner Steve Cohen will decide enough is enough and pull the plug on Stearns when the season reaches its end. The Mets haven’t accomplished what Cohen wanted them to in his first five years at the helm.