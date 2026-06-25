Cubs Desperation Is Mets’ Gain: How NY Turned a 6.09 ERA Rental Into an Infield Power Prospect

The New York Mets began the slow process of a fire sale. They sent LHP David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs for minor league prospect 1B/3B Cole Mathis. Peterson enters Chicago with a 3-6 record and a 6.09 earned run average. Worse, Peterson’s 1.647 WHIP means that he cannot keep from emerging from innings unscathed, leaving runs all over the scoreboard. For all of the criticism leveled at David Stearns, he managed to procure a Top 10 prospect from the Cubs for a pitcher that continues to disappoint. Quinton Fesq from Empire Sports Media outlined the landscape.

“The Mets trading David Peterson to the Cubs for Cole Mathis is not the kind of move that shakes the league, but it does say plenty about where this season is heading. New York is selling from the margins now, and this is exactly the kind of trade a struggling team should be making before the deadline gets louder.”

“Peterson had become difficult to keep defending. The left-hander was 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA across 16 games, and after losing stability in the rotation, the Mets were not getting much long-term value by simply waiting this out. The Cubs needed pitching depth, and the Mets needed to start turning short-term pieces into something with more upside. Getting Mathis back for Peterson is a stronger return than the surface name value might suggest.”

“It’s a move you almost had to make. I commend the Cubs for holding the fort down [with the amount of starting pitcher injuries they have].”#MLBCentral discusses the Cubs reportedly acquiring LHP David Peterson from the Mets. pic.twitter.com/LsbTIk3mu0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 25, 2026

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Where Peterson Went Wrong

How does a tall left-hander with above-average pitches repeatedly struggle this season? Despite two fastballs that top out at 92 mph and a curveball with 49 inches of vertical drop. Peterson did not surrender many home runs this year, allowing just six in 68 innings. As mentioned, the hits became an issue. However, the Cubs, with the wild card within their grasp, need live bodies to pitch after multiple pitchers suffered injuries.

Mathis Changes Narrative

A second-round draft pick of the Cubs back in 2024, the former College of Charleston two-way star opened eyes with a .981 OPS. This season at two stops, Mesa and South Bend, Mathis recorded ten home runs and 31 runs batted in while enjoying an on-base percentage over .370 at both places. Mathis displays excellent pop and the ability to drive the baseball. MLB.com fills in some of the story.

The Mets have acquired 1B prospect Cole Mathis from the Cubs in exchange for David Peterson In 39 games between A/A+, the 2024 2nd round pick has a .981 OPS with 12 doubles, 10 HR and 39 RBI Ranked #9 in Cubs system by BA and #13 by MLB Pipeline pic.twitter.com/jLeysNKwgw — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) June 25, 2026

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“Mathis has an easy right-handed stroke and the upside of a solid hitter with raw power to match, though he hasn’t gotten much of a chance to show what he can do when fully healthy in pro ball. He strings together quality at-bats and hangs in well against breaking balls and changeups.”

Welcome to New York Cole Mathis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vANrbMrlZu — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) June 25, 2026

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While Mathios seems like he is a couple of years away, his arrival certainly will end the stays of Mark Vientos and Brett Baty after this season. Mathis is a better fielder at first than both, with a better plate approach and discipline that Batty and Vientos lack. Furthermore, the Mets duo is far from rookies, and they’ve shown they can’t become everyday players, even on a last-place team. Whether Mathis thrives and ascends the minor league ladder remains a question for another day. However, he is the first domino involved in unspooling a disappointing roster.