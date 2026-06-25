BREAKING: Cubs Acquire 2025 All-Star From New York Mets

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed pitcher David Peterson from the New York Mets. Jeff Passan reports.

Passan writes: “Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN.”

Peterson, 30, was once a top prospect for the Mets. Unfortunately, this season has gone anything but according to plan.

After an All-Star appearance in 2025, where the southpaw posted a 4.22 ERA in over 168 innings, he’s significantly regressed.

This season, Peterson had -1.0 Baseball Reference WAR and a 6.09 ERA through 16 games and eight starts.

The Cubs no doubt think there’s more in the tank. Peterson definitely has arm talent, but with the Mets’ surplus of young pitching, he’s become the odd man out.

MLB fans were not expecting the Cubs to shell out for pitching so early.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs and Mets Making a Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Jeff Passan: “The Cubs desperately need starting-pitching help, and they’ll get a big leaguer in Peterson who has a 6.09 ERA this season. He’s got a 3.85 FIP, however, and 51.1% groundball rate — and going from the Mets’ infield defense to the best-in-MLB Cubs’ could be huge for Peterson.”

Jeff Passan: “Peterson had lost his spot in New York’s rotation and will be a free agent after the season. Just how much of a sell-off the Mets engage in will be one of the big stories leading up to the Aug. 3 deadline. But this is the first piece, and rival executives expect plenty more.”

@AKASlayer101: “Lmfao Peterson will pitch a shutout against the Mets tomorrow hahahahaha.”

Carson Wolf: “The Cubs are acquiring LHP David Peterson from the Mets, per @JeffPassan. Results have not been there this season (6.09 ERA), but he’s an elite ground ball pitcher with a track record of success. Potential to get some production from him, likely a cheap upside move.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Mets trade David Peterson to the Cubs. Peterson was the longest-tenured Met and has a 6.09 ERA on the year.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Chicago Cubs, desperate for starting pitching help, acquire struggling lefty David Peterson from the Mets for minor leaguer Cole Mathis, the Cubs’ 2nd-round pick in 2024. @JeffPassan and @WillSammon on it.”

SleeperMets: “David Peterson in 7 years with the Mets: 147 G 40-36 W/L 4.31 ERA 677 K 292 BB 1.400 WHIP 1x NL All-Star selection. Thank you for everything, DP!”

Will Sammon: “The Mets are acquiring minor leaguer Cole Mathis in the deal, league sources said.”

Cubs Right Now

Notably, the trade occurred while the Cubs were in the midst of a series against the Mets.

On June 24, Chicago swept a doubleheader to improve its record to 43-37, now tied with the archrival St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has been short on pitching all season. This move was sparked by pure desperation born of injuries and poor performance.

Through all the ups and downs, the Cubs’ offense remains tantalizing. Pete Crow-Armstrong has been MLB’s hottest hitter for a month and has spearheaded momentum as of late.

The Cubs’ newest addition should at least provide depth if nothing else.