Mets Trade Idea Sends Freddy Peralta to NL Central Contender

The New York Mets have had a very difficult season to date. They aren’t buried in the wild card race just yet, but they are seven games under the .500 mark after a busy offseason which saw them trade for Freddy Peralta and add other big pieces.

But with the Mets struggling, they could end up being sellers at the trade deadline and choose to set themselves up for the future. They could use some prospects, and Peralta is in the final year of his contract, so he makes sense as a trade candidate in that regard.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a shocking trade idea that had the Mets sending Peralta back to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Luis Lara and right-hander Craig Yoho.

“Milwaukee wanting to add starting pitching at the deadline is pretty likely. The one-two punch of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison has been spectacular,” Miller wrote. “However, neither half of that dynamic duo has previously logged even 125 innings in a professional season before, and the Brewers are otherwise already churning through openers, bulk relievers and back-up plans as it is.