Mets Trade Idea Sends Freddy Peralta to NL Central Contender

The New York Mets have had a very difficult season to date. They aren’t buried in the wild card race just yet, but they are seven games under the .500 mark after a busy offseason which saw them trade for Freddy Peralta and add other big pieces.
But with the Mets struggling, they could end up being sellers at the trade deadline and choose to set themselves up for the future. They could use some prospects, and Peralta is in the final year of his contract, so he makes sense as a trade candidate in that regard.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a shocking trade idea that had the Mets sending Peralta back to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Luis Lara and right-hander Craig Yoho.
“Milwaukee wanting to add starting pitching at the deadline is pretty likely. The one-two punch of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison has been spectacular,” Miller wrote. “However, neither half of that dynamic duo has previously logged even 125 innings in a professional season before, and the Brewers are otherwise already churning through openers, bulk relievers and back-up plans as it is.
“Likewise, one needn’t squint much to envision the Mets as a seller at the deadline, with Freddy Peralta as perhaps their best trade chip available. They’ve made up some ground by recently winning seven out of 10 games, but they’re still seven games below .500 and a bit of a long shot to reach the playoffs.”
Mets-Brewers Hypothetical Trade Would Shake MLB World
This would be a shocker, considering that the Mets just acquired Peralta from the Brewers last offseason. The deal likely wouldn’t sit too well with the Mets fanbase and might lead them to direct even more of their ire towards president of baseball operations David Stearns, as Miller alludes to.
But on paper, it does somewhat make sense. The Brewers need arms, the Mets are likely to sell, and he is an impending free agent. By trading him, the Mets could bring back some solid prospects and also potentially have a chance to sign him to a long-term deal in the offseason.
Could it Happen?
If the Mets continue to play well, then a Peralta trade wouldn’t make sense, but if they don’t, the Brewers are an interesting potential trade partner, no matter how outlandish that might seem. It will certainly shake the rest of the baseball world if the Mets do this, and it would be very similar to when they traded Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros in 2023.
There is a case for this potential trade to be made, but it just won’t sit well with Mets fans. Still, it would be one of the wildest stories in recent baseball history if this were to actually happen.
It will be interesting to see where the Mets stand at the deadline and what they will ultimately decide to do with their roster in the coming weeks. They have talent in the mix, but selling is very much on the table if they are unable to get back into contention.
Mets Trade Idea Sends Freddy Peralta to NL Central Contender