Hi, Subscriber

Brothers Reunited in Mets Trade Pitch Adding All-Star Pitcher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Alexis and Edwin Diaz
Getty
MLB pitchers and brothers Alexis and Edwin Diaz

The last time brothers Edwin and Alexis Diaz pitched for the same team in the same game, it did not turn out so well. 

Actually, the game itself was fine. Historic even, as Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 5-2 May 16, 2023, in the final game of pool play during the World Baseball Classic, putting Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals and sending the Dominican Republic home after perhaps its most disappointing performance in tournament history. 

In fact, both Diaz brothers pitched in the game. Alexis handled the sixth inning, giving up one run on a hit and two walks, and Edwin threw a scoreless ninth, striking out all three batters he faced to earn the save.  

Edwin Diaz Missed 2023 Season After Injuring Knee During World Baseball Classic

Edwin Diaz

GettyNew York Mets closer Edwin Diaz saved 20 games last season.

It was a dream come true for the duo, one that they had talked about before the tournament began. 

“I’ve always wanted to compete with my brother on the same team,” said Alexis, who is two and a half years younger than Edwin. “Fortunately, we’ll be able to do that this time around. We’ve been hoping and dreaming for this day forever. We’re just anxious for it to come around. It’s an honor to represent Puerto Rico. I am really excited to get going.” 

The excitement didn’t last.  

After his final pitch got the final out, Edwin Diaz began to celebrate with his teammates, jumping around on the field, when all of a sudden he collapsed to the ground. Diaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair, and he would end up missing the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. 

“That’s part of the game,” Edwin Diaz would say about a month after suffering the injury. “If I had the chance to play again for my country, yeah I would do it.” 

Alexis Diaz Has Become a Formidable Closer for Cincinnati

Alexis Diaz

GettyCincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz has earned 72 saves in the last three seasons, and he was named an NL All-Star in 2023.

But perhaps Edwin and Alexis will get the chance to pitch for the same team even sooner than the next World Baseball Classic, which will take place in 2026. In a trade proposed by Zach Pressnell of Newsweek, the New York Mets would send outfielder Carson Benge, the team’s No. 3 prospect, along with third baseman/outfielder Jacob Reimer (No. 21) and outfielder Eli Serrano III (No. 23) to the Cincinatti Reds for Alexis Diaz and right-handed starter Nick Martinez. 

In the 28-year-old Alexis Diaz, the Mets would be getting a has reliever who established himself as a formidable force on the mound with a career ERA of 2.40 and 72 saves over three seasons. His addition would provide the Mets with a reliable setup man or potential closer, depending on how manager Carlos Mendoza chooses to utilize him alongside his older brother. 

Martinez, 34, would bring versatility to the Mets’ pitching staff. Known for his ability to serve as both a starter and reliever, Martinez offers depth and experience, having previously contributed to the Padres and Reds in various roles. His presence would provide stability, especially given the Mets’ recent injury challenges in their rotation. 

Dave Benson Dave Benson is a longtime writer with over three decades of experience in a variety of mediums, including 15 years covering high school, collegiate and minor league sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Dave is also a licensed English teacher and spent a few years teaching at the middle school level. More about Dave Benson

New York Mets Players

Luisangel Acuña's headshot L. Acuña
Matt Allan's headshot M. Allan
Peter Alonso's headshot P. Alonso
Eduardo Alvarez's headshot E. Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez's headshot F. Alvarez
José Azocar's headshot J. Azocar
Brett Baty's headshot B. Baty
Phillip Bickford's headshot P. Bickford
Paul Blackburn's headshot P. Blackburn
Huascar Brazoban's headshot H. Brazoban
José Butto's headshot J. Buttó
Alexander Canario's headshot A. Canario
Griffin Canning's headshot G. Canning
Jacob Diekman's headshot J. Diekman
Edwin Díaz's headshot E. Díaz
Shintaro Fujinami's headshot S. Fujinami
Matthew Gage's headshot M. Gage
Reed Garrett's headshot R. Garrett
Anthony Gose's headshot A. Gose
Justin Hagenman's headshot J. Hagenman
Grant Hartwig's headshot G. Hartwig
Kevin Herget's headshot K. Herget
Clayton Holmes's headshot C. Holmes
Adrian Houser's headshot A. Houser
Jose Iglesias's headshot J. Iglesias
Kolton Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Jeremiah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Max Kranick's headshot M. Kranick
Francisco Lindor's headshot F. Lindor
Joseph Lucchesi's headshot J. Lucchesi
Nicklaus Madrigal's headshot N. Madrigal
Sean Manaea's headshot S. Manaea
Starling Marte's headshot S. Marte
Julio Martinez's headshot J. Martinez
Ronny Mauricio's headshot R. Mauricio
Billy McKinney's headshot B. McKinney
Jeff McNeil's headshot J. McNeil
Tylor Megill's headshot T. Megill
Alex Minter's headshot A. Minter
Francelis Montas's headshot F. Montas
Bryce Montes de Oca's headshot B. Montes de Oca
Omar Narváez's headshot O. Narváez
Brandon Nimmo's headshot B. Nimmo
Dedniel Núñez's headshot D. Núñez
Adam Ottavino's headshot A. Ottavino
David Peterson's headshot D. Peterson
Logan Porter's headshot L. Porter
Brooks Raley's headshot B. Raley
Yohan Ramirez's headshot Y. Ramírez
Alexander Ramírez's headshot A. Ramírez
Sean Reid-Foley's headshot S. Reid-Foley
Yacksel Rios's headshot Y. Ríos
Christian Scott's headshot C. Scott
Kodai Senga's headshot K. Senga
Hayden Senger's headshot H. Senger
Zachary Short's headshot Z. Short
Jose Siri's headshot J. Siri
Andrew Smith's headshot D. Smith
Juan Soto's headshot J. Soto
Ryne Stanek's headshot R. Stanek
Demetrius Stewart's headshot D. Stewart
Tyrone Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Luis Torrens's headshot L. Torrens
Mark Vientos's headshot M. Vientos
Austin Warren's headshot A. Warren
Joseph Wendle's headshot J. Wendle
Jesse Winker's headshot J. Winker
Daniel Young's headshot D. Young
Alexander Young's headshot A. Young
Jared Young's headshot J. Young
Tyler Zuber's headshot T. Zuber

Latest Mets News Alerts

Brandon Nimmo : Smacks fourth homer of 2025

Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics. Nimmo snapped the shutout in the sixth inning, when he took J.T. Ginn deep to right field for a 379-foot solo homer for the Mets' only run of the game. Nimmo has started the season slashing .208/.259/.472 with four walks, six runs scored, four home runs and nine RBI across 58 plate appearances.

Comments

Brothers Reunited in Mets Trade Pitch Adding All-Star Pitcher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x