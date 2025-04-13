Brothers Reunited in Mets Trade Pitch Adding All-Star Pitcher

The last time brothers Edwin and Alexis Diaz pitched for the same team in the same game, it did not turn out so well.

Actually, the game itself was fine. Historic even, as Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 5-2 May 16, 2023, in the final game of pool play during the World Baseball Classic, putting Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals and sending the Dominican Republic home after perhaps its most disappointing performance in tournament history.

In fact, both Diaz brothers pitched in the game. Alexis handled the sixth inning, giving up one run on a hit and two walks, and Edwin threw a scoreless ninth, striking out all three batters he faced to earn the save.

Edwin Diaz Missed 2023 Season After Injuring Knee During World Baseball Classic

It was a dream come true for the duo, one that they had talked about before the tournament began.

“I’ve always wanted to compete with my brother on the same team,” said Alexis, who is two and a half years younger than Edwin. “Fortunately, we’ll be able to do that this time around. We’ve been hoping and dreaming for this day forever. We’re just anxious for it to come around. It’s an honor to represent Puerto Rico. I am really excited to get going.”

The excitement didn’t last.

After his final pitch got the final out, Edwin Diaz began to celebrate with his teammates, jumping around on the field, when all of a sudden he collapsed to the ground. Diaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair, and he would end up missing the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

“That’s part of the game,” Edwin Diaz would say about a month after suffering the injury. “If I had the chance to play again for my country, yeah I would do it.”

Alexis Diaz Has Become a Formidable Closer for Cincinnati

But perhaps Edwin and Alexis will get the chance to pitch for the same team even sooner than the next World Baseball Classic, which will take place in 2026. In a trade proposed by Zach Pressnell of Newsweek, the New York Mets would send outfielder Carson Benge, the team’s No. 3 prospect, along with third baseman/outfielder Jacob Reimer (No. 21) and outfielder Eli Serrano III (No. 23) to the Cincinatti Reds for Alexis Diaz and right-handed starter Nick Martinez.

In the 28-year-old Alexis Diaz, the Mets would be getting a has reliever who established himself as a formidable force on the mound with a career ERA of 2.40 and 72 saves over three seasons. His addition would provide the Mets with a reliable setup man or potential closer, depending on how manager Carlos Mendoza chooses to utilize him alongside his older brother.

Martinez, 34, would bring versatility to the Mets’ pitching staff. Known for his ability to serve as both a starter and reliever, Martinez offers depth and experience, having previously contributed to the Padres and Reds in various roles. His presence would provide stability, especially given the Mets’ recent injury challenges in their rotation.