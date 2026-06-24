Atlanta Braves Get Final Decision on $100 Million All-Star Trade Target

The Atlanta Braves, still atop the National League East, are in a bit of a lull right now, and the Philadelphia Phillies have gained ground in the divisional race.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, rumors and speculation have poured in from all angles, and one name that the Braves have been linked to is All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton. Buxton has been the subject of trade rumors for many years now, and with the Twins’ fire sale last season, some believe Minnesota could be on that same trajectory this season, but if the Twins do decide to sell, a recent report indicates that Buxton is unlikely to be moved.

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Byron Buxton Likely to Stay Put with the Twins

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll was pretty clear when speaking with reporters about Byron Buxton’s trade status:

“We have no plans to trade Byron”

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco then added:

“Minnesota finds themselves among a muddled playoff picture in the American League. They’re four games below .500 but only two out of a Wild Card spot and within 3.5 of the White Sox and Guardians in the AL Central. Buxton has carried the lineup, hitting an AL-best 25 home runs with a .275/.333/.596 slash line through 306 plate appearances. Durability is the ever present question, but Buxton has a shot at a top three MVP finish if he gets through the season healthy.”

For the Atlanta Braves, they don’t necessarily need outfield help, but with Ronald Acuña Jr. sidelined with injury, Atlanta’s offense has been reeling, and some added depth within the group would be nice.

However, trading for Buxton was always going to be a long shot and would likely cost the Braves more than they would be willing to part with.

So, at least the Twins are getting way ahead of the trade speculation surrounding their $100 All-Star outfielder, who is in the midst of a very strong season. The Twins, like most teams in the AL, likely believe they have a fighter’s chance to make the MLB playoffs, which completely changes their trade deadline plans.

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Byron Buxton This Season

Byron Buxton would be a dream addition for the Atlanta Braves anyway, but could you imagine an outfield with Michael Harris II, Byron Buxton, and RAJ?

Anyway, Buxton is perhaps having the best season of his career.

Buxton is batting .275 this season with 25 home runs, 41 RBI, 78 hits, and an OPS+ of 150. He’s almost certainly going to be named to his third MLB All-Star game here in about a month.

It’s bad news for the Braves, but if Atlanta did want to acquire an outfielder, there will presumably be other names available on the market who would likely cost less.

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