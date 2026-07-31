New York Mets Announce Freddy Peralta Decision Amid Trade Speculation

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and one of the teams expected to sell is the New York Mets.

One of the most discussed trade candidates is starting pitcher and two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta, who was scheduled to take the mound Friday night against the Miami Marlins.

However, those plans have unexpectedly changed.

Mets Announce Peralta Decision

With trade rumors surrounding Peralta continuing to grow, the Mets announced they scratched him from his scheduled start.

The move came as a surprise and immediately fueled speculation that the team could be nearing a deal involving the veteran starter.

“The Mets are scratching Freddy Peralta tonight with interest in him picking up from contenders,” Joel Sherman reported.

The Mets are scratching Freddy Peralta from his scheduled start tonight as trade interest in him picks up, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/CS6qINfTe5 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 31, 2026

Peralta’s 2026 Season

Peralta joined the Mets this offseason after spending the previous eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, his first season in New York has not gone as planned and Peralta has acknowledged that his Mets journey very well could come to an end.

“I know it probably is,” Peralta old reporters earlier this week. “But I have to focus and keep giving the best of myself. And if it happens, it happens. I’m thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. I know that, so far, I’ve let them down. I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do. But I’m grateful to be here.”

Through 22 starts, Peralta owns a 5-9 record with a 4.99 ERA. He has allowed 48 walks and recorded 113 strikeouts across 113.2 innings.

Several teams have emerged as potential suitors for the 30-year-old, who is looking to regain the form he showed last season with Milwaukee.

Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 2025, earning his second All-Star selection.

Mets Right Now

As for New York, the Mets appear to be accepting their fate at this point.

They sit at 47-63 overall, leaving them with a difficult path back into contention. Their best player, Juan Soto, is currently on the IL, while the Mets sit 17.5 games behind in the NL East and 10.5 games out of the Wild Card race.