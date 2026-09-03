Mets Expected to Cut Ties With Versatile Star Slugger

The New York Mets are unlikely to keep a former top prospect beyond this season. After yet another disappointing campaign, the club will once again look to rebound in the offseason. David Stearns, New York’s top exec, however, is expected to have a different approach in the winter. Instead of splashing the cash to build his roster, Stearns is more likely to make smarter moves.

Despite this, it seems a former highly rated prospect and relatively affordable bat will not return in 2027. SNY’s Chelsea Janes is now reporting that the Mets are likely to non-tender Mark Vientos in the offseason. The reporter made the claim during a recent Q&A session with New York baseball fans. Janes was specifically asked about the future of Vientos, as well as Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez.

According to the beat writer, the New York Mets are not expected to give Vientos more chances going forward. “Even with uncertainty at first base next year, I do not see a path for him there,” Janes said of Vientos. “And if he is a right-handed power option off the bench, he probably won’t get enough at-bats to establish himself.”

“I think Vientos is a non-tender candidate this winter, though their loyalty to this generation of young Mets always exceeds my expectations. At least a few people I’ve talked to about Vientos think he could find more regular success elsewhere. Of the three guys mentioned in this question, I think he is most likely to depart this winter.”

New York Mets Previously Had High Hopes for Mark Vientos

Vientos was previously considered a top prospect by the New York Mets. In fact, he reached number four on the team’s minor leaguer rankings in 2022. A year before, the slugger was just three spots below National League MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, before New York unfortunately dealt the outfielder to the Chicago Cubs. Vientos initially struggled during his first two part-time years with the Mets.

Nevertheless, the first/third baseman broke out in a big way in New York during the 2024 campaign. Vientos slashed .266/.322/.516 and hit 27 home runs on the season. He, however, has failed to replicate this success at the plate over the last two campaigns. The slugger is currently slashing just .214/.258/.399 in 76 games in 2026. At the moment, he is the only Mets hitter with at least 60 appearances to have a negative WAR this season.

Vientos, 26, has three more years of arbitration before he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2030. Nevertheless, the New York Mets appear ready to move on from the former prospect. He is currently earning just over $800,000 for the 2026 campaign.

New York Likely to Retain Two Other Struggling Sluggers

While Janes believes the New York Mets will part ways with Vientos, the reporter claims that the club will be more lenient with Baty and Alvarez. Both of these fellow strugglers are likely to return to the Queens club in 2027. The hitters were previously the top two prospects in the organization back in 2023.

With Vientos unlikely to be an option for New York, Stearns will have to find some help at first base this winter. The exec, however, is expected to keep costs down after having the highest total payroll in baseball this season.