Mets Expected to Part Ways with $75 Million All-Star Pitcher

The New York Mets will have to make a major decision regarding Kodai Senga in the near future. After beginning his Major League Baseball career as an All-Star in 2023, the starting pitcher has struggled mightily in 2026. In fact, the righty is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in 20 innings with the Queens club this season. His -0.9 WAR ranks fifth-worst among regular MLB starters as well.

Because of these ongoing issues, SNY’s Chelsea Janes believes that the Mets are prepared to cut ties with Senga. Doing so, however, will cost the club a pretty penny. The reporter was recently asked whether New York would be willing to DFA the pitcher and eat the remainder of his contract. Janes hinted that the move may be on the horizon, but only if the star continues to struggle.

“Doing so now would cost them whatever is left of the $14 million he is owed this year and the $14 million he is owed next year, so it would not be cheap,” wrote Janes. “But the Mets can afford that financially, while they might not be able to afford to keep him emotionally.”

Janes later claimed that the team’s patience with Senga is clearly “running out.” Nevertheless, New York is likely to give the starter one more chance in the rotation. Assuming he fails in this potential audition, the SNY reporter does not believe the pitcher will receive many more opportunities with the Mets.

New York Mets Could Use 2023 Kodai Senga in Their Rotation

At the moment, Senga is pitching in the minor leagues during a rehab assignment. The pitcher previously landed on the injured list on April 28 with a back issue. The New York Mets had hoped that the rest would help solve the starter’s struggles on the mound. He, however, has continued to pitch poorly since recovering from the injury. Senga has posted a 5.25 ERA in a dozen innings across three starts in the minors.

New York would obviously love for the veteran to quickly bounce back and return to their rotation. Mets starters have not been able to live up to lofty expectations so far this season. Newly acquired ace Freddy Peralta has been okay, and number two Nolan McLean has an ERA above four. Overall, the club’s rotation has a collective 4.39 ERA on the current campaign. This particular figure currently ranks 17th-best among MLB teams.

New York has Been Heavily Linked With Trading Senga

The New York Mets would clearly prefer to trade away Senga rather than DFA him and eat his salary. Nevertheless, the club previously rewarded the starter with a five-year, $75 million contract. It seems highly unlikely that another MLB club would be willing to take on such a significant salary for a struggling pitcher. New York has been linked with offloading the star for months now, but has not been able to strike a deal.

Potentially cutting ties with Senga would certainly sting. However, as Janes points out, the Mets can afford to pay the hefty price. As New York continues to underperform, significant changes should be coming to the roster in the near future.