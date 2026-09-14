New York Mets Make Francisco Lindor Announcement After Yankees Series

The New York Mets did secure a 12-2 victory over the weekend against the New York Yankees, but ultimately lost two out of three in the series that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Now, on Monday, the Mets will begin a series at home against the Baltimore Orioles, and ahead of the series opener, the team made a prestigious announcement about superstar Francisco Lindor.

Mets Make Lindor Announcement

While it’s been a year of ups and downs for Lindor on the field, the Mets gave the 12-year MLB veteran a tremendous honor on Monday by naming him their 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

“Our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee,” the Mets posted on X. “Vote for Lindor to win the league-wide award.”

Our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee: @Lindor12BC! 👏 Vote for Lindor to win the league-wide award 🗳️👉 https://t.co/K8GRrTfV6G pic.twitter.com/iWPscf9SeS — New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2026

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The Roberto Clemente Award is, in many’s eyes, the most prestigious honor a player can receive given their status and platform as a professional athlete.

Via MLB: “The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others. Each club nominates a player in September. The winner is selected from 30 nominees during the World Series. Originally the Commissioner’s Award, the honor was named for Clemente in 1973.”

Past Winners

In 2025, the league announced the award winner during the World Series, with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts winning the award.

Some other prior winners in recent years include Salvador Perez, Aaron Judge, Justin Turner, Nelson Cruz, and Adam Wainwright.

The last Mets player to receive the honor across all of MLB came in 2016, when former star outfielder Curtis Granderson won the award.