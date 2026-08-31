Atlanta Braves Reveal Roster Plans on 10-Year MLB Veteran Before Giants Game

The Atlanta Braves are going for their eighth straight win on Monday evening when they take on the San Francisco Giants in a makeup game.

Following the Giants game, the Braves will head north to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Nationals this week. The calendar will also turn to September on Tuesday, which means call-ups across MLB, as rosters expand from 26 to 28.

For the Atlanta Braves, reports have indicated that 10-year MLB veteran Kyle Farmer and 15th-ranked prospect Blake Burkhalter will be added to their active roster on Tuesday.

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Kyle Farmer, Blake Burkhalter to be Promoted

The news was revealed by Atlanta Braves reporter Mark Bowman, who wrote (on X.com):

“Kyle Farmer and Blake Burkhalter are here today. They’ll be added when rosters expand tomorrow”

Since the roster is expanding, no corresponding move will need to be made.

Kyle Farmer, 36, has played in parts of 10 MLB seasons and has played 12 games already for the Braves this season.

Across 15 at-bats in 2026, Farmer has four hits and three runs batted in.

He signed with the Braves earlier this season but has spent most of the year down in the minors; perhaps Farmer could aid in the team’s final push towards October.

The more interesting move of the two is Burkhalter being promoted to make his MLB debut.

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Taking a Quick Look at Kyle Farmer’s MLB Career

Kyle Farmer has played in 816 total games in his 10-year MLB career.

Across 2187 at-bats (with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, and Braves), Farmer carries a lifetime batting average of .247 with 63 home runs, 288 RBI, and 247 runs scored.

He’s also added 541 hits, 103 doubles, and has a career OPS+ of 85.

His bWAR over his pretty lengthy big-league career is 3.6.

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