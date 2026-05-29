New York Mets Receive New Francisco Lindor Update Before Marlins Game

The New York Mets are set to begin a three-game weekend series with the Miami Marlins on Friday in Citi Field. The Mets were swept by the Marlins just last weekend.

However, New York is now at home, and it’s a National League East battle between the two bottom teams in the division. The Mets remain without shortstop Francisco Lindor. Lindor suffered a calf strain at the end of April and has been sidelined ever since. New York may be without Lindor for the foreseeable future after the latest update.

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Mets Still Unsure of Francisco Lindor Timeline

Per Mets reporter Jorge Castillo and president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Mets still don’t know when Lindor will return:

“Francisco Lindor continues to make progress in his recovery from a calf strain, but David Stearns said the Mets are “still unsure of an exact timeline.” Lindor has been out since April 23.”

It’s the same issue that sidelined Juan Soto, but Lindor has been away from the Mets for quite some time now.

SNY’s John Flanigan wrote (in a recent mailbag):

“Lindor is making good progress in his recovery from a left calf strain, as well. The star shortstop has been at Citi Field as he’s resumed baseball activities this week, but Stearns says that there’s still no potential timeline for a return. Lindor has been sidelined since leaving with the injury vs. the Twins on April 22. The Mets have only had him, Bo Bichette, and Juan Soto in the lineup at the same time nine times this season.”

“That’s been one of the most frustrating parts of the season,” Stearns said. “We believed the top of our order would match any order in baseball and we haven’t had them together — so that’s been a challenge for us.

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Francisco Lindor with the Mets in 2026…

Francisco Lindor has not played much with the New York Mets in 2026. Over 24 games, Lindor is batting .226 with two home runs, two doubles, and two triples. Lindor is in the middle of a 10-year, $341 million contract.

Last season, Francisco Lindor led the NL in plate appearances and at-bats. Perhaps he’s also still feeling some effect on the broken Hamate bone he suffered before the 2026 season.

The New York Mets overall also continue to struggle. They are 23-33, and remain 14.5 games back of first place in the NL East. Only the Colorado Rockies have a worse record in the NL than the Mets.

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