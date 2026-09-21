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New York Mets Trade Pitch Offloads Mark Vientos to Pirates

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 31: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have a big decision to make this offseason regarding infielder Mark Vientos.

The 26-year-old 1B/3B/DH is a non-tender candidate for the Mets this offseason, which puts the Mets’ front office at a crossroads.

SNY.TV’s Phillip Martinez recently wrote (about Vientos):

“The Mets have a decision to make this offseason. Vientos is arbitration-eligible for the first time, but he’s also a non-tender candidate. As DiComo notes, Vientos will receive a significant raise in salary if the Mets tender him a contract through the arbitration process. If they non-tender him, Vientos’ time with the Mets will be up. New York could also tender a contract and try to trade Vientos, or tender him and cut him in spring training, which he will be just 27 by then.”

Looking at the italicized part, the Mets could try to trade Vientos, but his value has certainly taken a big hit, so let’s take a look at which MLB teams may be willing to make a trade for Vientos, and what it would take to get a deal done.

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Could the Mets Trade Mark Vientos to the Pirates?

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, there was some speculation that the Pittsburgh Pirates may be interested in acquiring Mark Vientos or Brett Baty from the New York Mets.

Well, at this juncture, it sounds like the Mets may be more inclined to move on from Vientos.

Even Vientos himself understands this is a big offseason for his future.

Speaking with Mets reporter Anthony DiComo, Vientos noted that he does want to be a New York Met for the future, but also understands that it’s a business, and would welcome any future opportunity.

Vientos has dealt with some injuries this season, and his tenure as a Met is certainly somewhat controversial, so a trade does make a lot of sense.

If the Pirates were to agree on a trade for Mark Vientos, they likely wouldn’t want to give up too much prospect capital. A hypothetical deal could include a top-30 prospect, and perhaps an organizational depth pitcher.

Mark Vientos is batting .218 this season with 13 home runs, a bWAR of -1.0, and a plethora of strikeouts.

He’s shown an ability to hit for power over the years, but it appears some of that BOOM in his bat has gone by the wayside.

More on Mark Vientos with the Mets….

New York Mets
GettyThe New York Mets announced a decision on Mark Vientos ahead of the team’s series with the Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets drafted Mark Vientos in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft, and he made his MLB debut with the team in 2022.

Across 396 total games played with the Mets, Vientos carries a bWAR of 0.6 with 67 home runs and an OPS+ of exactly league average (100).

Again, it will be very interesting to see what the Mets decide to do with Vientos, but if they do decide to move on from his services, keep an eye on the Pirates, being a team that could be intrigued in Vientos’ services.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Trade Pitch Offloads Mark Vientos to Pirates

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