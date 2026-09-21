Los Angeles Dodgers Get Major Andy Pages Update Ahead of Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Padres this past weekend.

LA, after clinching the NL West, is still looking to secure the NL’s No.2 seed with just six games left on the schedule. Next up for LA is a series with the San Diego Padres, who are rolling right now in MLB. The Dodgers have Monday off after a long stretch of games.

As the Dodgers gear up for a playoff run, they recently received a great piece of news regarding outfielder Andy Pages.

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Dodgers Set to Activate Andy Pages on Tuesday

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers will activate Andy Pages from the IL on Tuesday for their series with the Padres.

“Andy Pages will be activated before Tuesday’s game vs. SD, Dave Roberts said, with Shohei Ohtani “shortly” after. Roki Sasaki will be available out of the bullpen as Dodgers begin to plot out their October relief roles. Big week for a lot of guys, including Edwin Díaz.”

The MLB regular season has just one week left until the playoffs begin starting next week.

Getting Andy Pages back will be a huge boost for the Dodgers lineup, as he’s been enjoying a solid campaign and contributing heavily to the team’s offense.

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Inside Andy Pages’ 2026 Season For LA

Andy Pages injured his hand after being hit by a pitch about a month ago, which landed him on the IL.

LA obviously wants to take things slow with Pages to avoid further injury, but the consensus is that he is good to go after doing a lot of off-field hitting work.

A first-time MLB All-Star this season, Pages is batting .272 with 21 home runs, 25 doubles, 80 RBI, and an OPS+ of 117.