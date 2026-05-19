Mets Under Fire for Rookie’s Jersey Number Decision

The New York Mets recalled outfielder Nick Morabito to make his MLB debut. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Morabito will be assigned the number 8.

However, the issue is that particular jersey number has been unofficially retired since 2001. That was in honor of Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter, a key contributor to their 1986 championship squad.

That year, Carter hit .255 with 24 home runs and drove in 105 runs. He was named an All-Star for the ninth time in his career.

The last Mets player to wear that number before the club froze the number was infielder Desi Relaford.

Mets Under Fire for Nick Morabito Jersey Number Decision

When the Mets announced that Morabito would wear No. 8, it was not received well by the fan base. The club has not issued that particular number in 25 seasons, related to Carter’s Hall of Fame induction in 2003.

Mets radio play-by-play announcer Howie Rose further echoes this sentiment.

The Mets will officially celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1986 championship on August 1 at Citi Field. Some of the fan giveaways this season have been related to that season, with replica rings on March 28 and various bobbleheads of players on that team.

Giving a rookie the number of a franchise legend, the year you’re celebrating the anniversary of one of his greatest accomplishments, can be viewed as a very tone-deaf decision by the Mets. However, the fan blowback to this decision could give them a chance to right a wrong from a decade ago.

With the latest controversy and fan pushback, it begs the question of whether the Mets should officially retire Carter’s number. The team already missed a golden opportunity to do so before the Hall of Fame catcher passed in 2012. But with this controversy, the Mets should reconsider that possibility if Carter’s family gives their blessing.

Mets Fans Revolt Over Nick Morabito’s Jersey Number Decision

The Mets’ decision to assign the number in the first place drove their fans into a frenzy over the decision. Here are some of the best reactions.

Morabito’s game is built on speed, heart, and hustle.

This long tweet best explains why Mets fans were so opposed to the team assigning the No. 8 to any other player.

The Mets are the Sideshow Bob of MLB. Always stepping on the rake with unforced errors.

https://x.com/CaseyJ_516/status/2056818935819837733

The Mets could end this disgrace by making Carter’s jersey retirement official. Even though the Mets’ star catcher went in as a member of the Montreal Expos, a division rival.

Since it is too late to change, Morabito will wear No. 8 strictly for his MLB debut. However, the newest Met will be wearing a different number afterward.