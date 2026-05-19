Mets Promote Another Top Prospect After Blowout Victory vs. Nationals

The New York Mets have stabilized after a rough start to the 2026 campaign, as they have won seven of their past 10 games to push their record to 21-26. In an effort to overcome their early struggles, the Mets have turned to their farm system, and it appears their youth movement will be continuing on Tuesday.

Injuries are beginning to pile up for New York, but it has managed to stay afloat, thanks in large part to contributions from some of its top prospects. With both A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge already starring in the outfield for the Mets, they will now be joined by another one of the team’s top prospects, Nick Morabito, according to reports.

Mets Promote Nick Morabito to the Majors

Things haven’t necessarily gone according to plan so far for New York this season, but one positive development has been the play of its young stars. Ewing has been a burst of energy after getting promoted last week (.294 BA, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1.088 OPS in six games), while Benge has gotten himself going after a slow start to the year (.243 BA, 3 HR, 14 RBI, .649 OPS).

Now, Morabito will be joining them in the outfield for the time being. The team’s No. 11 prospect (according to MLB.com), Morabito enjoyed a strong start to the season at Triple-A prior to getting promoted. Through his first 41 games, the versatile outfielder has posted a .253 batting average with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Morabito doesn’t necessarily have the sort of ceiling that Ewing and Benge possess, but he’s still proven himself to be ready for the majors early on this year. And with New York looking to keep up the positive momentum, it has decided to promote Morabito to the majors in the wake of their blowout 16-7 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

“With a pair of rookie outfielders already thriving, the New York Mets are set to promote outfield prospect Nick Morabito, who can play all three spots, from Triple A, league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday,” Will Sammon reported.

Mets Aiming to Storm Back into Playoff Contention

Morabito may ultimately not stick with the team long, depending on its injury situation and how he performs, but the Mets have a good thing going by leaning into a youth movement, so why not stick with it? The addition of Ewing in particular appears to have provided New York with an unexpected boost, and Morabito has certainly proven himself to be an energetic player during his time in the minors.

New York still has a lot of work to do to thrust itself back into playoff contention, but it is on the right path currently. After scoring 10 runs in the 10th inning to take down Washington on Monday night, the team will look to continue its winning ways when it returns to action on Tuesday night. And after news of this move has come to light, all eyes are going to be on the lineup card to see if Morabito will end up making his major-league debut.