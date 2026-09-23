Nolan McLean’s Final Rookie Start Carries a Bigger Mets Question

Nolan McLean will not be pitching for a postseason spot when he faces the Texas Rangers.

He could still make an important statement about the New York Mets’ future.

McLean is scheduled to make his final start of the season Wednesday against a Rangers team fighting for the American League West title. The right-hander enters the outing with an 11-10 record, 3.18 ERA and 189 strikeouts over 172.2 innings.

Those numbers have already established McLean as one of the most important players in New York’s young core.

The remaining question is no longer whether he belongs in the rotation. It is whether the Mets should treat him as their ace entering 2027.

McLean Has Already Passed His Rookie Test

McLean experienced difficult stretches during his first complete MLB season.

He also demonstrated an ability to adjust after opponents became familiar with his arsenal. His signature sweeper stopped producing the same movement, forcing him to rely more heavily on his sinker and other pitches.

MLB.com detailed how McLean continued succeeding even while attempting to rediscover the pitch that initially made him one of baseball’s most intriguing young starters.

That adjustment might matter more than his final ERA.

McLean owns a 2.62 ERA across 11 second-half starts, according to an Amazin’ Avenue series preview. He has allowed more than two earned runs only twice since the beginning of July.

He has also recorded 19 quality starts, showing an ability to provide consistent innings despite the workload of his first full season.

Eleven strikeouts against Texas would allow McLean to reach 200 for the season. Even if he falls short, 189 already represents an impressive rookie total.

Mets Need Someone to Lead the Rotation

New York entered 2026 expecting its veterans to provide stability.

Instead, injuries and inconsistency forced McLean and other young pitchers into more significant roles. McLean responded better than anyone else in the group.

Sean Manaea remains under contract. Kodai Senga has found success in the bullpen, while Christian Scott, Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong could compete for rotation positions.

None currently offers McLean’s combination of innings, strikeouts and recent results.

That does not mean the Mets should stop searching for starting pitching. A proven veteran capable of handling a postseason assignment remains an obvious need.

However, McLean has done enough to enter spring training at the front of the conversation.

His final start can strengthen that argument further. Texas has something significant to play for, giving McLean a useful late-season pressure test.

The Mets’ year ended without meaningful September baseball.

For McLean, Wednesday still carries consequences.