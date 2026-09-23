Sean Manaea’s 9-Strikeout Rebound Complicates Mets’ $25 Million Decision

Sean Manaea gave the New York Mets another reason to reconsider their 2027 rotation.

The veteran left-hander struck out nine across six innings in New York’s 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on only three hits while helping the Mets defeat a team fighting for a postseason berth.

Manaea threw 68 of his 99 pitches for strikes, according to SNY’s game recap.

One performance cannot erase an uneven season. However, it showed why determining Manaea’s role could become one of the Mets’ most complicated offseason decisions.

Manaea’s Season Has Been Difficult to Evaluate

Manaea opened the season in the bullpen after losing his rotation spot.

He eventually returned to starting and produced several encouraging stretches. His velocity improved, and he occasionally looked like the pitcher who recorded a 3.47 ERA over 32 starts for New York in 2024.

The consistency never lasted.

Manaea entered Tuesday with a 4.74 ERA after making 17 starts and 14 relief appearances. Earlier this month, SNY described his season as a three-part journey that included early struggles, a productive summer stretch and another downturn.

The Rangers provided a meaningful test because they entered the series leading the American League West. Manaea responded by generating swings and misses while completing six innings.

Francisco Alvarez and Carson Benge helped him offensively, but Manaea gave New York the length it has often lacked from its veteran pitchers.

That performance strengthened his case for another rotation opportunity.

$25 Million Guarantees a Role, Not a Rotation Spot

Manaea remains under contract through 2027.

The Mets will owe him $25 million in the final season of his three-year, $75 million agreement, according to Spotrac.

That salary makes releasing him unlikely, but it does not guarantee him a starting job.

Nolan McLean has established himself as a rotation building block. Christian Scott and Zac Thornton made convincing cases before Scott’s season-ending knee issue, while Jonah Tong remains an option. New York is also expected to pursue additional pitching.

Manaea could open 2027 in the rotation, return to a swingman role or emerge as a trade candidate if another club believes Tuesday’s performance reflected what he can still provide.

The Mets should not make that decision based on one September outing.

Still, nine strikeouts against a contender provided an important reminder. Manaea may be expensive and inconsistent, but he can still dominate a lineup when his arsenal works.

That makes his future more complicated than his season ERA suggests.