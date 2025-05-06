Mets Trade Proposal Lands $73.5 Million Ace Amid Injuries

While the New York Mets‘ pitching staff has been arguably the best in Major League Baseball, a few things could go wrong if the Mets aren’t smart over the next few months. The Mets’ pitching staff is beyond elite, somehow, despite the injuries they’ve faced, but it almost feels like a ticking time bomb at times.

New York will likely have to make a trade at the deadline to shore up their rotation, and many expect them to.

One name that comes to mind is Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins, the right-handed ace who has done nothing but throw baseball at a high level over the past few seasons.

He’s been one of the top arms in MLB to start the year, posting a 2.25 ERA and striking out 26 hitters, walking just four, a very impressive sign after signing a four-year, $73.5 million deal.

Zachary Howell of ClutchPoints proposed a deal for the Mets to land him. He added that they’ll likely be one of the teams interested in trading for him at the deadline, citing some of the injuries they’ve dealt with.

“Lopez’s name is also popular in the trade deadline conversation as the Twins come to terms with the fact that they are far from contention in the American League. The team’s struggles to start the season aren’t because of their ace, though. He has one of the best ERAs of any of Minnesota’s starters, but lacks the run support necessary for his record to reflect his impact.

“The Mets are one of many teams who would be interested if Lopez is available. Manaea and Montas are still recovering from injuries, and Mendoza would love to have another arm to turn to. Kodai Senga has fought through a lot for New York this season, but the depth behind him could use Lopez’s assistance,” he wrote.

Teams Interested in Lopez

It’ll be interesting to see what the New York Mets do at the trade deadline. The front office has done everything right over the past few years, and with David Stearns in charge, they have to feel confident in completing a deal.

New York, however, might not want to part ways with some of their top prospects, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that might be what the Twins need to trade him.

He reported that multiple contending teams are already interested in trading for him.

“While the Miami Marlins will wait until ace Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA) starts showing signs of improvement to trade him, several contenders are keeping a close eye on Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez.

“Lopez, who returned a week ago from a hamstring injury, is in the second year of a four-year, $73.5 million contract that the Twins could unload this summer if their free-fall continues,” he wrote.

Adding Pitching Is Always Wise

The Mets have other needs outside of Lopez and could use another offensive piece.

However, adding a starter is never a bad idea, and something the Mets need to consider with the deadline approaching. Making this deal would make plenty of sense if you want to stay at the top of the National League East standings.