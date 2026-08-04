Freddy Peralta Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Failed New York Mets Tenure

Earlier this week, the New York Mets traded Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Peralta struggled during his only season with the Mets.

The 30-year-old went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 games.

Rays Communications wrote (on August 2): “The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired RHP Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Gary Gill Hill, INF Émilien Pitre, and OF Aidan Smith.”

Peralta Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Failed Mets Tenure

Following the trade, Peralta made a post to Instagram.

Peralta wrote: “Although things didn’t work out as we all hoped, I want to thank the fans, my teammates, and the Mets organization for the love that they showed me.💙🧡 I want to wish everyone the best on their journey.✌🏽”

There were nearly 20,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@treytull_22: “Rays are happy to have you man”

@displeasedraysfan: “Welcome to the rays ❤️”

@_mikeloverde: “Best of luck with on your journey with a new organization who actually knows what the hell they’re doing”

@jayceeblak: “Good luck Freddy. Really wish things could’ve gone differently in Queens. Go be great!”

@juansotofanpag: “We will miss you Freddy, good luck to you and your family in this new chapter! ❤️”

@baby_o218: “Wasn’t your fault. Take care Freddy 🤝”

A.J. Minter, Juan Soto, Jose Reyes and the Mets were among the people to like Peralta’s post.

Looking At Peralta

Peralta had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In that span, he made two trips to the All-Star Game.

The 30-year-old has gone 75-51 with a 3.74 ERA in 233 career gams.

Rays Communications wrote (on August 3): “The Tampa Bay Rays have activated RHP Freddy Peralta and designated RHP Craig Kimbrel for assignment. Additionally, RHP Alex Cook has been optioned to Triple-A Durham.”