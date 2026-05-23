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Recent New York Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 02: Luis Garcia #40 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Target Field on May 02, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Twins are coming off an 8-6 victory on Friday.

Recent Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyLuis García #40 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on May 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Twins announced that they had designated Luis García for assignment.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic wrote: “#MNTwins DFA’d Luis Garcia to make room for Taj Bradley, who’s being activated off the IL.”

García had gone 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in nine games for the Twins.

He had began the 2026 season with the New York Mets.

García’s MLB Career

GettyLuis García #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

García spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In addition to the Twins, Mets and Phillies, the 39-year-old has also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals over 14 seasons.

He has gone 28-31 with a 4.20 ERA in 618 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team gives García a chance during the 2026 season.

GettyPitcher Luis Garcia #57 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Twins Right Now

GettyManager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins reacts during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Twins are currently 24-27 in 51 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League Central.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 9-13 in 22 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Twins will visit the White Sox (in Chicago) on Monday afternoon at Rate Field.

Mets Right Now

GettyHuascar Brazobán #43 and Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets look on as manager Carlos Mendoza #64 makes a sixth inning pitching change in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 7, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Mets are currently 22-29 in 51 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Mets are in the middle of a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent New York Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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