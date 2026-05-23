Recent New York Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Twins are coming off an 8-6 victory on Friday.

Recent Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Twins announced that they had designated Luis García for assignment.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic wrote: “#MNTwins DFA’d Luis Garcia to make room for Taj Bradley, who’s being activated off the IL.”

García had gone 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in nine games for the Twins.

He had began the 2026 season with the New York Mets.

García’s MLB Career

García spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In addition to the Twins, Mets and Phillies, the 39-year-old has also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals over 14 seasons.

He has gone 28-31 with a 4.20 ERA in 618 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team gives García a chance during the 2026 season.

Twins Right Now

The Twins are currently 24-27 in 51 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League Central.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 9-13 in 22 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Twins will visit the White Sox (in Chicago) on Monday afternoon at Rate Field.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently 22-29 in 51 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Currently, the Mets are in the middle of a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.