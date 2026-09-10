New York Mets Announce Release of 2 Players Before Yankees Series

Coming off a three-game sweep over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami, the New York Mets are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday after an off day Thursday.

Before the Subway Series, the Mets announced the release of two players from the organization.

New York Mets Release 2 Players Before Yankees Series

From MiLB.com’s transactions log:

DSL Mets Orange released RHP Alvaro Carrillo.

DSL Mets Blue released SS Roni Garcia.

The Mets signed Carrillo to a minor-league deal on July 16, 2024.

Carrillo, 21, is from Palo Negro, Venezuela.

Carrillo never made it past rookie ball. He spent all three of his seasons with the Mets organization playing in the Dominican Summer League.

During his time in the DSL, Carrillo posted a 3.71 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 74 strikeouts over 63 innings. This year, he recorded a 2.49 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 33 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings.

Garcia signed a minor-league deal with New York on Jan. 15, 2025.

Garcia, 18, is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Garcia spent his two seasons with the Mets organization playing in the Dominican Summer League.

The shortstop slashed 1.54/.337/.223 with 57 strikeouts over 58 games before being released.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games. Before sweeping Miami, New York won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants.

With a 68-78 record, the Mets are eliminated from winning the National League East. They are 17 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the division standings.

In the Wild Card standings, New York is 10 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final spot.

Game 1 of the Mets-Yankees series on Friday night will be broadcast on WPIX and the YES Network. Nolan McLean is slated to start the game for the Mets.