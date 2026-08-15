New York Mets Release 21-Year-Old Outfielder From Organization During Nationals Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Friday.

Francisco Lindor had one home run and one walk.

New York Mets Release 21-Year-Old Outfielder

During their series with the Nationals, the Mets released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “St. Lucie Mets released OF Simon Juan.”

Juan had been at the Single-A level.

He was batting .215 with 60 hits, nine home runs, 40 RBIs, 30 runs and seven stolen bases in 79 games.

The 21-year-old was with the organization since 2022 when he was 16.

SNY Mets wrote (on February 23, 2025): “19-year-old Simon Juan launches a monster three-run homer”

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very tough season despite their roster that has a lot of notable players.

They are currently the last-place team in the National League East with a 54-69 record in 123 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 7-3 (and they are 26-34 in 60 games at home).

Following two more games with the Nationals, they will remain at home to host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Citi Field.

The Mets are 11.0 games back of the final playoff spot in the National League.

They are already coming off a season where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

There is no question that they will be an intriguing team to watch this offseason.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Nationals are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 33-28 in 61 games on the road).