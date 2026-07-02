TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 12: Adbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 12, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
HeavyAdbert Alzolay #73 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Adbert Alzolay from their organization.
MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released RHP Adbert Alzolay.”
Alzolay did not appear in a game for the Mets.
He had gone 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA in 14 Minor League games.
Looking At Alzolay
GettyAdbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 at PNC Park on August 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.The Mets lost by a score of 9-3.New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB PlayerAlso on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Adbert Alzolay from their organization.MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released RHP Adbert Alzolay.”Alzolay did not appear in […]
New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Before Braves Series