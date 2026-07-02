New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player Before Braves Series

On Wednesday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Mets lost by a score of 9-3.

New York Mets Release 6-Year MLB Player

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Mets had released Adbert Alzolay from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released RHP Adbert Alzolay.”

Alzolay did not appear in a game for the Mets.

He had gone 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA in 14 Minor League games.

Looking At Alzolay