Mets Surprisingly Release 3-Year Veteran Infielder Amidst Disappointing Season

The New York Mets made a roster move, releasing a former 11th-round draft pick.

New York released second baseman Nick Roselli on Tuesday; the move was announced on the MiLB transactions log. Roselli was playing in Double-A for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The Mets selected Roselli in the 11th-round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of SUNY Binghamton. In his rookie season in 2024, he appeared in 18 games, hitting .309 with 1 home run and 7 RBIs.

In his first full pro season in 2025, he split time between A and High-A, hitting .193 with 8 home runs and 49 RBIs. He began this season in High-A before being promoted to Double-A, hitting .157 with 1 home run and 8 RBIs.

Although Roselli has struggled offensively, he still impressed enough to get promoted to Double-A, just two years after being drafted. However, he has now been released, which came as a surprise, as he wasn’t taking up a 40-man roster spot, so why New York decided to release him is unclear.

This is also the second time the Mets have released Roselli this year. He was released in April and signed with the Long Island Ducks in Indy ball before re-signing with the Mets on May 12, just a month after being released.

Mets Sellers Ahead of Trade Deadline

New York is in the midst of another disappointing season, and the team will be sellers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Mets insider Chelsea Janes of SNY reported earlier this week that New York has informed teams they are open for business.

“A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available. That doesn’t mean everyone will go. But it means the Mets will listen on just about everyone, which is in keeping with what people familiar with their thinking have signaled for weeks,” Janes wrote.

“That the Mets are fielding calls already suggests they will be spreading out their sell-off over several weeks, rather than waiting until the week of the deadline when the market has settled and time constraints create a more frenetic process. Some executives argue that selling earlier, before more teams have identified themselves as buyers or sellers, can increase returns and take advantage of immediate desperation while demand is low.”

The Mets are 42-59 and last in the NL East as it’s another disappointing season for New York after struggling last year as well.

New York Sign Trio of UDFAs

The Mets did make other moves on Tuesday.

New York signed shortstop Jake Ogden, outfielder Jack Toomey, and left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso, all college undrafted free agents.

Ogden plays shortstop and third base, and played for the Miami Hurricanes last season. Toomey and Colarusso both played college baseball at Boston College.

All three players have been assigned to the FCL Mets.