Report: New York Mets Interested in All-Star First Baseman Coming Off Career Year

The New York Mets are expected to have a big season, and after a disappointing 2026 season, president of baseball operations David Stearns is almost certainly going to make wholesale changes.

Among many items of need, the Mets are likely to target infield help after a disastrous situation at first base last season.

According to MLB reporter Michael Marino, the Mets are showing free agent interest in first baseman Ty France.

Marino wrote (on X.com):

“Sources: The Mets have shown interest in free-agent first baseman Ty France as they look to bolster the position. France joins Alec Bohm as one of the 1B’s drawing the teams attention.”

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Ty France is Coming Off Career Year with Padres

Ty France, 32, is coming off a career year with the San Diego Padres.

The former All-Star clubbed 21 home runs, 24 doubles, and 130 hits in 133 games with San Diego in 2026.

His bWAR (4.5) was a career high, and his 21 homers were also a career best.

JustBaseball.com writer Matt Carroll wrote (about the Mets being a top landing spot for France):

“Equally woeful at the first base position during the 2026 season were the Mets. Their first basemen finished just above the last-place Diamondbacks in wRC+ at 85 and were dead last in MLB in fWAR at -1.4. The lack of production from New York’s first basemen wasn’t just at the plate, but in the field as well. The group was tied for second-to-last in fielding run value at a combined -11 and was bottom of the barrel in outs above average at -15.”