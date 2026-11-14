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Report: New York Mets Interested in All-Star First Baseman Coming Off Career Year

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are expected to have a big season, and after a disappointing 2026 season, president of baseball operations David Stearns is almost certainly going to make wholesale changes.

Among many items of need, the Mets are likely to target infield help after a disastrous situation at first base last season.

According to MLB reporter Michael Marino, the Mets are showing free agent interest in first baseman Ty France.

Marino wrote (on X.com):

“Sources: The Mets have shown interest in free-agent first baseman Ty France as they look to bolster the position. France joins Alec Bohm as one of the 1B’s drawing the teams attention.”

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Ty France is Coming Off Career Year with Padres

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres reacts after flying out after his hit bounced off of the roof during the ninth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Ty France, 32, is coming off a career year with the San Diego Padres.

The former All-Star clubbed 21 home runs, 24 doubles, and 130 hits in 133 games with San Diego in 2026.

His bWAR (4.5) was a career high, and his 21 homers were also a career best.

JustBaseball.com writer Matt Carroll wrote (about the Mets being a top landing spot for France):

“Equally woeful at the first base position during the 2026 season were the Mets. Their first basemen finished just above the last-place Diamondbacks in wRC+ at 85 and were dead last in MLB in fWAR at -1.4. The lack of production from New York’s first basemen wasn’t just at the plate, but in the field as well. The group was tied for second-to-last in fielding run value at a combined -11 and was bottom of the barrel in outs above average at -15.”

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Report: New York Mets Interested in All-Star First Baseman Coming Off Career Year

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