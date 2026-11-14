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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Free Agency

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 15: Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb #36 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Coors Field on June 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MLB’s hot stove season is finally here, and slowly but surely, teams across the league are starting to make moves.

The Philadelphia Phillies are certainly expected to add some notable players via free agency, and POBO Dave Dombrowski may even make a trade or two.

However, in a more under-the-radar move, the Phillies quietly signed a seven-year MLB veteran on Friday, November 13.

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Phillies Sign Geoff Hartlieb to Minors Deal 

Athletics v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 04: Geoff Hartlieb #31 of the Athletics pitches during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Phillies have signed 32-year-old pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to a minor-league contract. 

It wrote (on 11/13):

“Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Geoff Hartlieb to a minor league contract.”

He has since been assigned to AAA Lehigh.

In 2026, Geoff Hartlieb pitched for the Athletics. 

Across 28 innings pitched, he posted an ERA of 4.28, with 22 strikeouts. Hartlieb elected free agency a few weeks ago.

It’s a very solid depth add for the Phillies in the early stages of the offseason, and perhaps it’s a sign of the organization emphasizing rotation depth.

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Taking a Glance at Geoff Hartlieb’s MLB Career

Athletics Photo Day
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb #31 of the Athletics poses for a portrait during photo day at HoHoKam Stadium on February 20, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

As noted, Geoff Hartlieb has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons.

He made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he pitched for three seasons.

Aside from the Pirates and Athletics, Hartlieb has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Miami Marlins.

Across 110.2 IP in his career, Hartlieb holds a career ERA of 7.16. He has also struck out 103 batters in his career.

It’s unclear what role Hartlieb will serve with the Phillies this season, but this minor league deal should at least include an invite to spring training in 2027, where he will have the opportunity to vie for a roster spot.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Free Agency

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