Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Free Agency

MLB’s hot stove season is finally here, and slowly but surely, teams across the league are starting to make moves.

The Philadelphia Phillies are certainly expected to add some notable players via free agency, and POBO Dave Dombrowski may even make a trade or two.

However, in a more under-the-radar move, the Phillies quietly signed a seven-year MLB veteran on Friday, November 13.

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Phillies Sign Geoff Hartlieb to Minors Deal

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Phillies have signed 32-year-old pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to a minor-league contract.

It wrote (on 11/13):

“Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Geoff Hartlieb to a minor league contract.”

He has since been assigned to AAA Lehigh.

In 2026, Geoff Hartlieb pitched for the Athletics.

Across 28 innings pitched, he posted an ERA of 4.28, with 22 strikeouts. Hartlieb elected free agency a few weeks ago.

It’s a very solid depth add for the Phillies in the early stages of the offseason, and perhaps it’s a sign of the organization emphasizing rotation depth.

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Taking a Glance at Geoff Hartlieb’s MLB Career

As noted, Geoff Hartlieb has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons.

He made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he pitched for three seasons.

Aside from the Pirates and Athletics, Hartlieb has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Miami Marlins.

Across 110.2 IP in his career, Hartlieb holds a career ERA of 7.16. He has also struck out 103 batters in his career.

It’s unclear what role Hartlieb will serve with the Phillies this season, but this minor league deal should at least include an invite to spring training in 2027, where he will have the opportunity to vie for a roster spot.