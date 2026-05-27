Mets Named Top Potential Landing Spot for Tigers Star Slugger

After a big offseason of spending, the New York Mets entered this season with incredibly high expectations. However, their start to the campaign has been a complete nightmare, as they are one of the worst teams in baseball right now.

At the time of this writing, the Mets have a 22-33 record and are last in the National League East standings. They have also lost each of their last five games, so things are only getting worse for the Mets as the campaign rolls on.

With this, the possibility of the Mets making a bold move to try to get things back on track should not be ruled out. This is a team that has far too many stars to be playing this poorly, so it would not be surprising if they looked to add more talent to their group. This is especially so if a potential addition would benefit them beyond this season.

Because of this, the Mets are now being viewed as a potential trade destination for one of the Detroit Tigers‘ best players.

Mets Named Potential Trade Destination for Tigers’ Riley Greene

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline named one potential trade destination for all of the Tigers’ top trade candidates. With the Tigers currently sporting a 21-34 record and losing nine out of their last 10 games, there is an expectation that they will be sellers this season.

Among the Tigers trade candidates that Kline discussed was star outfielder Riley Greene. When it came to picking a landing spot for the 25-year-old, Kline went with the Mets.

“Detroit has Greene locked up through 2028 and a trade feels extremely unlikely, especially midseason. That said, the Mets are equipped with the prospect capital (and the desperation) to engineer a true blockbuster,” Kline wrote. “Greene gives the Mets a monster upgrade in the third or fourth spot. If Francisco Lindor gets healthy and Bo Bichette remembers who he is, suddenly the Mets boast the firepower to turn their campaign around.”

With the Mets needing a real boost in their outfield, it would be incredibly understandable if they looked to strike a deal for Greene. He would give them another star to work with in their lineup, which would be huge for a Mets club that is looking to turn things around.

The Mets would need to give up a lot to land Greene, but it would be worth it. He is a young star entering his prime who is already a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner.

Greene Would Give the Mets Another Star Hitter to Work With

When looking at Greene’s stats, it is clear that he would be an amazing pickup for the Mets if acquired. In 55 games this season, he has four home runs, 24 RBIs, and a .306 batting average. He also showed last season that he can make a real difference with his power, as he had 36 home runs in 157 games. This was after he had 24 home runs during the 2024 season.

With this, it would be huge if the Mets found a way to bring in Greene ahead of the deadline. He would have the potential to be a big part of their core as they look to get things back on track.