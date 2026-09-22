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MLB World Reacts to New York Mets Dropping Andy Green’s Interim Title

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Andy Green
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets and Andy Green have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, ultimately dropping his interim title.

As expected, social media exploded with comments and questions from fans.

MLB World Reacts to Andy Green Title Change

Andy Green
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Following the Mets’ announcement on Tuesday, fans took to social media to weigh in on the decision.

Here’s what people are saying on X:

@SleeperMets: “Andy Green as manager in 2026: 37-38. If Green served as the Mets manager from the start given their roster status, they mathematically would’ve finished 79-83.”

@BrandonTierney: “Stearns needs to get his act together, clearly… but Andy Green fits: great communicator, holds players accountable. Good baseball man. I like it.”

@michaelgbaron: “In short, why fix what isn’t broken with Andy Green? The only question really was, did he want to stay on as manager. He is everything the #Mets need right now, and this fragmented roster has performed under his watch. He knows the system, has a pulse on this organization.”

@threeinningfan: “Andy Green with a 3 year deal to manage the Mets. With their young team, and his ability to manage young talent, it seems like a great move.”

@WillSammon: “There were a lot of people within the Mets hoping Green would be the full-time manager. That includes players. Asked a couple Mets veterans recently what they wanted in a manager. Funny, in different conversations, they offered the same one-word answer before adding more: ‘Andy.'”

@HoodieAlonso: “Really like the Andy Green hire. Oversaw the development of pretty much our entire young core, players seem to really respond well to him, he doesn’t baby the players, and I’ve been really impressed with his media appearances. That’s all really important for a modern manager imo.”

@DTG616: “Andy Green has a good pulse of the current team. He seems to have a calm, confident demeanor, and has extensive knowledge of future prospects coming up from his Player Development role.”

Overall, fans and analysts seem quite pleased with the decision.

Where the Mets Currently Stand

Andy Green
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: A.J. Ewing #9 of the New York Mets reacts with interim manager Andy Green #70 after scoring on a RBI single by Bo Bichette #19 in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heading into their three-game series against the Texas Rangers, the Mets are riding a 71-85 overall record.

This places them last in the National League East.

They trail the Washington Nationals (73-84), the Miami Marlins (76-80), the Philadelphia Phillies (86-70) and the Atlanta Braves (92-64).

The Mets’ next clash is scheduled for tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET.

They will be facing the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Following this stretch, the Mets will head to Nationals Park to take on Washington for a final three-game series.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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MLB World Reacts to New York Mets Dropping Andy Green’s Interim Title

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