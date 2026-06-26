New York Mets Reporter Has Sharp Words for Brutal Season: ‘Recipe for Disaster’

The New York Mets recently announced the firing of manager Carlos Mendoza.

Following the announcement, the ballclub continues to face scrutiny.

Their offseason, in particular, has been a key frustration.

Mets Reporter Delivers Blunt Statement

Steve Gelbs of SNY Mets offered his thoughts on New York’s performance (via X) during the offseason and into the regular season, now that Mendoza has been let go.

“How much is too much change at one time? This is a game, and the Mets aren’t the only ones, that has gone so far away from the human element, and so far into the numbers and the algorithms and what the computer is going to spit out,” said Gelbs. “I think with this team in general, this offseason, they obviously thought last year’s team underachieved and was deficient in a lot of areas and needed change.”

He added, “But instead of gradually doing that, gradually bringing in a few new players and maybe maintaining a coaching staff or getting rid of the coaching staff and keeping a core of players and trying to alter that, to have an entirely new coaching staff in this city, under this scrutiny, with a fan base that was always going to be skeptical at minimum and angry at maximum about what happened with so many of their favorite players this offseason, it really was a recipe for disaster if this team didn’t get off to a hot start.”

As harsh as this statement is, it’s painfully accurate.

New York made such drastic changes during the offseason, but their aggression only hurt.

This is evidenced by their last-place position in the National League East.

They overhauled their roster.

Notable names, including Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Díaz, left the organization.

As pointed out by Gelbs, the Mets’ only option afterwards was to hit the ground running — they failed to do so.

Looking at the Mets Now

With Mendoza out and Andy Green having been promoted to interim manager for the remainder of the 2026 season, fans could start to see a change.

Now, it’s worth noting that Green alone is unlikely to fix New York’s woes.

However, this could be a significant step in the right direction.

The Mets are currently 34-47 overall. They are far behind the Washington Nationals (41-41), who are second-to-last in NL East.

New York is looking to bring its dreadful six-game losing skid to a screeching halt.

Their latest loss resulted in the Chicago Cubs’ clinching a clean sweep of the four-game series.

The Mets are now approaching another stretch against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The first game will commence on Friday, June 26, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

This time, the set is being held at Citi Field.

Fans shouldn’t expect an immediate turnaround, but rather, anticipate a gradual comeback.

Baseball is a game of patience, and as Gelbs pointed out, gradual moves are the way to go.