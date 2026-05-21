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6-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With Division Rival MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 01: Dominic Smith #2 of the New York Mets gestures after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Miami Marlins (in Florida).

The Braves won by a score of 9-1.

Dominic Smith had two hits (including one home run) and three RBI’s.

6-Year Mets Player Thriving With Division Rival

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ozzie Albies #1 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Smith signed with the Braves over the offseason.

So far, he has been an excellent addition to the team (and on a favorable contract).

In 39 games, Smith is batting .327 with 32 hits, five home runs, 22 RBI’s and 15 runs (98 at-bats).

Smith is in his 10th MLB season.

He is most known for his time with the New York Mets where he spent the first six years of his career.

During the 2020 season, Smith was 13th in the National League MVP voting.

Following the Mets, Smith had stints with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

GettyDominic Smith #22 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a walk-off 3-run home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on September 29, 2019 in New York City.

Social Media Buzzing Over Smith This Season

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people are saying about Smith on social media:

@ChikinChop: “Unless they decide to give Acuña a day off his feet, I don’t know how you take Dom Smith out of the lineup. Consistently has good at bats, and he’s kept this production all year. I don’t really care if it’s a LHP to be honest.”

@PeytonTowry: “Dominic Smith is hitting .330 and has an .871 OPS this season btw”

@HailStateLuke: “Dom Smith would win comeback player of the year and probably the Roberto Clemente award if the season ended today”

@TheManHenry22: “Dominic Smith with a little league home run! His season just keeps getting better lol”

Braves And Mets Right Now

The Braves are currently the top team in the National League East with a 34-16 record in 50 games.

They are 18-8 in 26 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Mets are at the bottom of their division with a 21-28 record in 49 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Washington Nationals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With Division Rival MLB Team

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