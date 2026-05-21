6-Year New York Mets Player Thriving With Division Rival MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Miami Marlins (in Florida).

The Braves won by a score of 9-1.

Dominic Smith had two hits (including one home run) and three RBI’s.

6-Year Mets Player Thriving With Division Rival

Smith signed with the Braves over the offseason.

So far, he has been an excellent addition to the team (and on a favorable contract).

In 39 games, Smith is batting .327 with 32 hits, five home runs, 22 RBI’s and 15 runs (98 at-bats).

Smith is in his 10th MLB season.

He is most known for his time with the New York Mets where he spent the first six years of his career.

During the 2020 season, Smith was 13th in the National League MVP voting.

Following the Mets, Smith had stints with the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

Social Media Buzzing Over Smith This Season

Here’s what people are saying about Smith on social media:

@ChikinChop: “Unless they decide to give Acuña a day off his feet, I don’t know how you take Dom Smith out of the lineup. Consistently has good at bats, and he’s kept this production all year. I don’t really care if it’s a LHP to be honest.”

@PeytonTowry: “Dominic Smith is hitting .330 and has an .871 OPS this season btw”

@HailStateLuke: “Dom Smith would win comeback player of the year and probably the Roberto Clemente award if the season ended today”

@TheManHenry22: “Dominic Smith with a little league home run! His season just keeps getting better lol”

Braves And Mets Right Now

The Braves are currently the top team in the National League East with a 34-16 record in 50 games.

They are 18-8 in 26 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Mets are at the bottom of their division with a 21-28 record in 49 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Washington Nationals.