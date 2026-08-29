Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Announced Juan Soto News During Astros Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets prays on the field before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday.

New York Mets Announced Juan Soto News

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets heads back to the dugout after the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on September 13, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Also on Friday, the Mets announced a big update on Juan Soto.

The All-Star has been out since July 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Went through a full workout at Citi Field on Aug. 28. Does not expect to need a rehab assignment, meaning he could return as soon as this weekend.”

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on during the second inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Soto is in the middle of his second season playing for the Mets.

Before the injury, he had been batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games.

Social Media On Soto

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts after a run-batted-in single in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Anthony DiComo: “Juan Soto (calf) does not anticipate needing a minor league rehab assignment. Soto says he’s just about ready to return, but will know more after today — a big day in his rehab. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Soto’s return could happen in a matter of days.”

Ben Yoel: “This isn’t surprising. Juan Soto is someone who can be out for months and wake up to go 3 for 4 with a home run.”

@LilMetsie: “Idk that the season is lost, I want Soto to play because he is fun to watch”

@EmmettLego1: “BICHETTE BACK AND SOTO ALMOST BACK 😂🙏🙏”

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyJose Iglesias and Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets pose for a phot ahead of the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on August 18, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets have been in the middle of disappointing 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League East with a 60-75 record in 135 games.

Following two more games with the Astros, the Mets will head to Florida for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Mets Announced Juan Soto News During Astros Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x