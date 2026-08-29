New York Mets Announced Juan Soto News During Astros Series

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Houston Astros at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday.

New York Mets Announced Juan Soto News

Also on Friday, the Mets announced a big update on Juan Soto.

The All-Star has been out since July 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Went through a full workout at Citi Field on Aug. 28. Does not expect to need a rehab assignment, meaning he could return as soon as this weekend.”

Soto is in the middle of his second season playing for the Mets.

Before the injury, he had been batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games.

Social Media On Soto

Anthony DiComo: “Juan Soto (calf) does not anticipate needing a minor league rehab assignment. Soto says he’s just about ready to return, but will know more after today — a big day in his rehab. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Soto’s return could happen in a matter of days.”

Ben Yoel: “This isn’t surprising. Juan Soto is someone who can be out for months and wake up to go 3 for 4 with a home run.”

@LilMetsie: “Idk that the season is lost, I want Soto to play because he is fun to watch”

@EmmettLego1: “BICHETTE BACK AND SOTO ALMOST BACK 😂🙏🙏”

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have been in the middle of disappointing 2026 season.

They are the last-place team in the National League East with a 60-75 record in 135 games.

Following two more games with the Astros, the Mets will head to Florida for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.