New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Update During Brewers Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will play the second game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Update

Also on Tuesday, the Mets announced the latest update on Juan Soto.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Restarted a running program in mid-August but has been on a deliberate progression. Has vowed to return before the season ends and should have more than enough time to do so.”

Before getting hurt, Soto had been batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Mets.

According to the site, Soto is still supposed to return in September.

Looking At Soto

Soto is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

Before the Mets, the 2019 World Series Champion had stints with the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

The five-time MLB All-Star is batting .282 with 1,169 hits, 265 home runs, 749 RBIs, 821 runs and 102 stolen bases in 1,180 career games.

Looking At The Mets