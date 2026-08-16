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New York Mets Quietly Announced Juan Soto Update During Nationals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets will look to sweep the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Mets won Saturday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Just Baseball wrote:Francisco Lindor walks it off for the Mets to beat the Nationals! New York has won 8 of their last 11 games 🍎”

New York Mets Quietly Announced Juan Soto Update

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets takes the field during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

On Friday, the Mets announced the latest update on Juan Soto.

The All-Star has been out since July 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Ran several wind sprints in the outfield without any problems on Aug. 14. He vows to be back on the field before the season ends.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return in September.

Before getting hurt, Soto had been batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games this year.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his second season with the Mets.

Looking At Soto

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets prays before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the Mets, Soto had stops with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

In 2019, he won a World Series title as a member of the Nationals (and he helped the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024).

The five-time MLB All-Star signed with the Mets (as a free agent) before the 2025 season.

GettyJuan Soto #22 and Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets run off the field after the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City.

So far, the Mets have struggled with Soto in the mix.

They reached the 2024 NLCS (without him), and are on the verge of missing the MLB playoffs in their two seasons (with him).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates game-winning single with pitcher Jefry Yan #84 in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 win against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 15, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 55-69 record in 124 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 27-34 in 61 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Quietly Announced Juan Soto Update During Nationals Series

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