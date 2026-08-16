New York Mets Quietly Announced Juan Soto Update During Nationals Series

On Sunday, the New York Mets will look to sweep the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Mets won Saturday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Just Baseball wrote: “Francisco Lindor walks it off for the Mets to beat the Nationals! New York has won 8 of their last 11 games 🍎”

New York Mets Quietly Announced Juan Soto Update

On Friday, the Mets announced the latest update on Juan Soto.

The All-Star has been out since July 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Ran several wind sprints in the outfield without any problems on Aug. 14. He vows to be back on the field before the season ends.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return in September.

Before getting hurt, Soto had been batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 84 games this year.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his second season with the Mets.

Looking At Soto

Before the Mets, Soto had stops with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

In 2019, he won a World Series title as a member of the Nationals (and he helped the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024).

The five-time MLB All-Star signed with the Mets (as a free agent) before the 2025 season.

So far, the Mets have struggled with Soto in the mix.

They reached the 2024 NLCS (without him), and are on the verge of missing the MLB playoffs in their two seasons (with him).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 55-69 record in 124 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 27-34 in 61 games at home).