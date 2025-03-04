AL Central Team’s Door ‘Not Completely Closed’ on Deal for Mets Outfielder

The Kansas City Royals may be plotting a second attempt to acquire New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte.

Marte’s name has floated around in trade discussions for much of the offseason, with reports linking him to teams such as the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Royals, who initially inquired about Marte in December, have “not completely closed the door” on making a trade.

Heyman examined the inability this offseason of Kansas City to fill its need for a veteran outfielder to hit in the middle of the lineup. After failing to work out an agreement for Marte, the Royals were rebuffed in their efforts to obtain Jurickson Profar, who eventually signed with Atlanta, or Anthony Santander, who agreed to a deal with Toronto. Kansas City also has not been able to complete a deal with the Angels for Taylor Ward, Heyman noted, which would bring them back to the Mets.

Addition of Starling Marte Would Fill Royals’ Need for Veteran Bat

Marte, 36, is entering the final season of a 4-year, $78-million contract signed in November 2021. He was an all-star in his first season with the Mets, finishing 2022 with a slash line of .292/.347/.468, with 16 home runs and 63 RBI, but Marte has struggled with injuries in the past two years. In 2024, Marte slashed .269/.327/.388, hitting 7 home runs with 40 RBI in 94 games, as he was limited by a bone bruise on his knee.

Reports indicate that in the earlier trade discussions with Kansas City, New York asked about Royals relievers Hunter Harvey and Angel Zerpa but were pretty quickly rejected. However, given Kansas City’s need to acquire a veteran outfielder and the Yankees’ desire for a relief pitcher, a deal between the teams makes sense.

Jose Siri Displays Big Power in Early Spring Games

Still hampered by the knee injury, Marte has not appeared in any spring games for the Mets. With the signing of Juan Soto, Marte is likely limited to a share of the designated hitting duties with Jesse Winker, at the most.

The other outfield spots will be filled by Brandon Nimmo and Jose Siri, who has been a bit of a revelation for New York this spring. Acquired in November from the Tampa Rays for Eric Orze, Siri has become known for his elite defensive play. He showed some pop offensively over the past two seasons, hitting a combined 47 home runs. This spring, he has 3 hits, all home runs, in 12 at bats, but it’s the plate discipline so far in camp that has impressed Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

“He’s having a plan, coming up to the plate with an approach, and he’s executing it,” Mendoza said. “He’s coming up with a nice routine pregame. Those things are important.”

After he was acquired by the Mets, Siri avoided arbitration and signed a 1-year deal for 2.4$ million.