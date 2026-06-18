Injured New York Mets Star Still Owed $20 Million Next Season

On Wednesday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They won by a score of 9-1.

Injured New York Mets Star Still Owed $20 Million

The Mets have had a very challenging season (and a lot of key injuries).

Jorge Polanco (who is in his first year with the Mets) has been out since April 14.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Continues to take batting practice as he looks to return in a DH-only capacity, but was not close to restarting a Minor League rehab assignment as of a June 15 update.”

It’s worth noting that Polanco is still owed $20 million for the 2027 season.

He had signed with New York over the offseason.

Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online wrote (on December 17, 2025): “Jorge Polanco contract details: -$6 million signing bonus – $14 million in 2026 – $20 million in 2027”

Polanco is batting .179 with 10 hits, one home run, two RBIs and three runs in his first 14 games with the Mets.

Looking At Polanco’s MLB Career

Polanco spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

He then played the last two years on the Seattle Mariners.

In 2019, Polanco made the All-Star Game with the Twins.

Over 1,102 career games, the 32-year-old is batting .262 with 1,073 hits, 155 home runs, 572 RBIs, 553 runs and 61 stolen bases.

Whenever he returns to the Mets, Polanco will be a massive addition to their lineup.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 33-41 record in 74 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 15-23 in 38 games on the road).

On Thursday, the Mets will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.