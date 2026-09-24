New York Mets Suddenly Cut 5-Year MLB Player

On Thursday, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

They are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

New York Mets Suddenly Cut 5-Year Player

During their series with the Rangers, news came out that the Mets had designated Xzavion Curry for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on September 23): “New York Mets designated RHP Xzavion Curry for assignment.”

Curry is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He has gone 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in nine games (one start).

Looking At Curry

Curry (who is 28) was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following the Guardians, Curry had a stint with the Miami Marlins (before the Mets).

Curry has gone 5-9 with a 4.52 ERA in 71 career games (17 starts).

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Curry this week.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets came into the year with one of the most notable rosters in the MLB.

That said, they have had a very tough 2026 season.

Right now, the Mets are 73-85 in 158 games.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green has agreed to a three-year deal to remain Mets manager after this season. Green took over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired in late June. He had insisted he wanted to return to the front office after the season, but he’ll continue in the dugout.”

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 4-6.

Following their series with the Rangers, they will finish the season with a series on the road when they visit the Washington Nationals (on Friday).