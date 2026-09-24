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New York Mets Suddenly Cut 5-Year MLB Player

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Xzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets reacts during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

They are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

New York Mets Suddenly Cut 5-Year Player

GettyXzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 16, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Rangers, news came out that the Mets had designated Xzavion Curry for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on September 23): “New York Mets designated RHP Xzavion Curry for assignment.”

Curry is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He has gone 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in nine games (one start).

Looking At Curry

GettyXzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets reacts during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Curry (who is 28) was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following the Guardians, Curry had a stint with the Miami Marlins (before the Mets).

GettyXzavion Curry #49 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Curry has gone 5-9 with a 4.52 ERA in 71 career games (17 starts).

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Curry this week.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyManager Andy Green of the New York Mets stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Mets came into the year with one of the most notable rosters in the MLB.

That said, they have had a very tough 2026 season.

Right now, the Mets are 73-85 in 158 games.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green has agreed to a three-year deal to remain Mets manager after this season. Green took over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired in late June. He had insisted he wanted to return to the front office after the season, but he’ll continue in the dugout.”

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 4-6.

Following their series with the Rangers, they will finish the season with a series on the road when they visit the Washington Nationals (on Friday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Suddenly Cut 5-Year MLB Player

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